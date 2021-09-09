Police name woman found dead in the wake of a Rotorua shed fire

Police have named the person whose body was found at a Rotorua shed after a fire.

Police have named the woman found dead in a shed fire as Rosanne Louise Thomas.

Thomas, 50, was found in the wake of a shed fire in Froude Street, Rotorua, on September 3.

Police said a post-mortem has now been conducted.

Enquiries into what caused the fire were ongoing, on behalf of the Coroner, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow of the Bay of Plenty Police said.

“While our enquiries are ongoing, Police will not be speculating around the circumstances of this incident,” he said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who had contact with Rosanne in the week leading up to the incident.”

Anyone with information which could assist Police with enquiries is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210903/2359, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.