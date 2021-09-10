Pair jailed for Tracey-Anne Harris murder lose appeal against convictions

The pair jailed for the murder of Nelson woman Tracey-Anne Harris have lost their appeals against conviction but have been given shorter minimum jail terms.

A Court of Appeal judgment on Friday set aside a 17-year minimum period of imprisonment for Tyler Baillie and Rose Morgan, reducing it to a 14-year term.

Harris was found dead in her Nelson home on February 11, 2016, sparking a two-year police investigation. Morgan and Baillie were arrested on February 14, 2018 and were found guilty of murder after a month-long trial in 2019.

The Crown case was that Morgan administered a cocktail of drugs, which was intended to kill Harris but failed, and that after Harris lost consciousness, Baillie smothered her with a pillow.

Supplied A photo of Tracey-Anne Harris, taken three weeks before she was murdered.

Following the 2019 trial, the trial judge, Justice Susan Thomas, found at sentencing that it was a case of murder for hire – that Morgan and Baillie killed Harris for payment in the form of cash and methamphetamine, acting at the request of Vicky Brookes, whose husband had left her for Harris.

The appeal case was heard in May before Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Geoffrey Venning and Justice Mary Peters.

In its judgment, the court said the case rested on circumstantial evidence and admissions made by Morgan and Baillie to a “substantial number of witnesses, some of whom had incentives to give false evidence”.

Harris, Baillie, Morgan and many of the witnesses were members of the Nelson drug scene, known to one another, and some of them were related.

On appeal, both Morgan and Baillie said the trial judge gave “inadequate warnings” about admissions from witnesses who were incentivised to give evidence for the Crown. They also said the evidence did “not sufficiently exclude the possibility” that Harris overdosed herself.

“Further, counsel submitted, the judge ought to have directed the jury to consider whether rumours were the source of the information that the witnesses obtained, and whether there was any independent corroboration of their accounts,” the judgment said.

STUFF Nelson's drug underbelly has been exposed during a murder trial in the city. (Video first published in August 2019)

Baillie’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, and Morgan’s lawyer, Trudi Aickin, both submitted there was insufficient evidence “adduced at trial to support the conviction”.

However, the Court of Appeal found the directions provided by the trial judge were adequate. The jury was “made well aware that each witness may have relied on information shared in the Nelson drug community during the long period before the appellants were charged”.

At sentencing, the judge recorded that she was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Morgan and Baillie were both involved in a plan to kill Harris, and she recounted the evidence on which she relied.

David White/Stuff Tyler Baillie’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, argued that the evidence against his client was weak.

On appeal of the 17-year minimum period of imprisonment, Aickin submitted it was “manifestly excessive” given Morgan’s “lesser role” while Mansfield argued there was no reliable evidence showing that Baillie had any involvement in premeditation or planning.

After the hearing, additional submissions were invited on “addiction and its nexus to the offending”.

“In those submissions, counsel for both appellants drew our attention to trial evidence illustrating a close connection between the appellants’ drug use and the murder of Ms Harris,” the judgment says. “We accept that, as the pre-sentence reports indicate, both appellants were addicts and heavy users at the time of the offending.”

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell and Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge discuss the Tracey-Anne Harris trial outcome. (Video first published in August 2019)

Justice Miller and Justice Peters were also prepared to accept that addiction played a causal role and “somewhat mitigates culpability”, more so in Morgan’s case.

“The sentencing materials suggest she falls into the category of those whose otherwise pro-social tendencies have been overwhelmed by drug dependence and addiction. It follows that a discount is available.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Court of Appeal considered evidence that Tyler Baillie and Rose Morgan were addicts at the time of the offending.

Justice Venning did not​ agree on that point.

“We are agreed that a discount is available for cultural deprivation in Mr Baillie’s case,” the judgment says. “His whānau background is especially bleak, and his drug offending can be traced without difficulty to the example and training of his father, a career criminal. We accept that deprivation played a causal role.”

The court would not distinguish between Morgan and Baillie but was divided on the outcome with Justice Miller and Justice Peters considering 14 years as the appropriate minimum period of imprisonment while Justice Venning considered 17 years appropriate.

“In accordance with the views of the majority, the appeals against sentence are allowed in part,” the judgment says. “The MPIs [minimum period of imprisonment] of 17 years for murder are set aside. MPIs of 14 years’ imprisonment are substituted for both appellants.”