Controversial 4G tower in Havelock North going ahead after two-year stoush

The proposed site for a Spark cell tower in Havelock North on the corner of Te Mata Rd and Durham Drive.

A cellphone tower stoush that has dragged on for nearly two years is coming to an end.

When Havelock North residents found out about the tower’s build in late 2019, punches were thrown, protests staged and every alternative canvassed.

There was a standoff, one that lasted nearly two years, but on Monday, Spark announced the build of a 4G tower on the corner of Havelock North’s Durham Drive and Te Mata Rd, would go ahead.

Spark started work on the 13.5 metre tall antenna in 2019, just a few metres from a house on the corner. Residents have said they had no opportunity to oppose it.

The planned tower was part of Spark’s announcement of “a significant investment into mobile connectivity across the Hastings region”.

It would boost capacity to the existing 4G network and introduce 5G to central Hastings, Mayfair, Parkvale, Mahora West, Flaxmere, Raureka, Akina, and Camberley.

The second site serving Havelock North had now become congested as it took the extra load, Spark sales enablement lead, Leisa Epplett​ said.

Spark identified that the current site serving the Te Mata area in Havelock North was reaching maximum capacity back in 2018.

Residents who lived near the new tower site asked Spark to find an alternative, but Epplett said there wasn’t one that would “deliver the coverage footprint that is needed”.

Supplied/Spark The new 'discreet' design for the 4G Spark tower in Havelock North.

The tower will be built immediately outside Stephen and Gillian Fookes​' property in Havelock North. Fookes has been the spokesperson for the concerned residential group since the beginning of the tower’s build.

Last week, Fookes said Spark had planned a meeting with the residents and Hastings District Council on October 22. He said he didn’t know what the meeting was going to be about.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The tower will be built immediately outside Stephen and Gillian Fookes' property in Havelock North. (File photo)

Then, on Sunday night, a three-page letter from Spark arrived in his mailbox informing affected homeowners of the decision to go ahead with the build.

“This just it typifies the corporate bullying tactics and the frustrations that everyone has had to deal with,” Fookes said.

Residents planned to meet to discuss the decision, but from the few people Fookes had already spoken to, they were “frustrated” with Spark’s communication process.

Epplett said Spark tried to address other concerns, including investing in a “very discreet design for the cell tower”, which would be a slim cylinder that sits on top of a streetlight – a common sight throughout New Zealand.

“After many months of extensive consultation with the small group of residents who oppose the build, and after unsuccessfully scouring Havelock North for an alternative site, we have made the decision to move ahead with the build and to prioritise the connectivity needs of the wider community,” Epplett said on Monday.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Three benefits of 5G technology.

If Spark did not proceed, connectivity across Havelock North would become degraded over time as the existing sites in the region became overloaded.

Connectivity issues could mean customers not being able to receive or make calls in busy periods, the inability to work effectively from home and increased buffering when streaming.

“While we are disappointed not to have been able to resolve all the residents’ concerns, we believe we have done everything possible to try to do so, and we must now do what is right for the connectivity needs of the wider community.

“We know there are many local residents and business owners eager to see a resolution, and we appreciate their patience while we’ve worked to get to this stage”.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ said she had worked extensively with Spark and the residents regarding the siting of the cellphone tower during the past two years, but the talks had “not been successful”.

Hazlehurst said resource consent from council was not required for cellphone towers which are regulated by the National Environmental Standard for Telecommunication Facilities Regulations 2016 and that is “outside of council's control”.