Wellington High School student to attend first-ever Children's General Assembly in Denmark

Wellington High School student Jasper Barkett-Greenberg is one of 20 children from around the world selected to attend the first Children's General Assembly in Billund, Denmark.

Jasper Barkett-Greenberg has ​spent months pondering the weighty question: how can we change the world?

And soon the 14-year-old Wellington High School student will get the chance to discuss that and more at the first-ever Children’s General Assembly, which will be held from September 19 to 22 in Billund​, Denmark.

The assembly, bringing together children and teenagers, is designed to mirror the United Nations General Assembly, which opens in New York on Tuesday .

Jasper is one of about 80 young people, aged between 10 and 17, participating – and he is the only New Zealander. But he is one of a smaller group of 20 selected to attend the event in person, while others will tune in virtually.

Children from all over the world will attend the first Children's General Assembly in Denmark. The event will mirror the UN General Assembly in New York. (Please note: this is a promotional video, supplied from the organisation Capital of Children.)

The young people will work together to create a joint manifesto which will then be presented to the UN General Assembly – which will livestream from New York on September 21.

Jasper heard about the event through friend Steen Videbeck​​, and for a kid who “has always been interested in politics”, he was immediately intrigued.

“It seemed like a very good link to the world leaders, and a chance to have my voice heard in such an important political situation as the UN General Assembly.

“It seemed like an opportunity I wasn’t going to find anywhere else.”

The non-profit initiative has been developed by Capital of Children, an organisation bringing together public and cultural institutions in Billund, a city known for being the birthplace of Lego.

Following his selection in May, Jasper was put into a group with eight other children, including those from Japan, Uzbekistan and India, to chew over the question: “how can we change the world?”

After several months of three-hour late night Zoom meetings, peppered with healthy debate, Jasper’s group settled on equality and equity as the solution.

Every person should have equality of opportunity, Jasper said, no matter where, or which circumstances, they were born into.

“We had a lot of ideas about how to change the world, and we tried to narrow it down, and all of our ideas fit under equity and equality – whether it was gender, race and climate.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington High School student Jasper Barkett-Greenberg is excited to attend the first-ever Children’s Assembly, which he says is a chance to give young people a voice.

Jasper said climate equity is an idea he is particularly passionate about, as the gap between those affected by climate change grows.

He and another representative from his group, coming from India, will present the group’s speech at the assembly.

He might also field questions from international political leaders.

Jasper is buzzing about the chance to interact with the UN and other young people from diverse countries.

Given Covid-19, the trip seemed unlikely to actually happen, he said.

He has been fully vaccinated against the virus, will have a pre-departure Covid test, and will be tested regularly once he is in Denmark.

Hi mother Robin Greenberg, who will travel with Jasper, said it was “a miracle” the pair could go, and they felt fortunate when others were struggling in the difficult Covid-19 circumstances.

Eskinder Debebe/AP The United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September 2020. Here, Secretary-General António Guterres speaks from the podium, centre, during the 75th session. In 2021, the UN Assembly will livestream the Children’s Assembly on September 21.

They received a grant from Capital of Children, the organisation behind the Children’s Assembly, to travel.

Jasper said he wanted the event to catch on, so that other young people also got the chance to participate in future.

Despite the daunting challenges facing the international community, Jasper thinks the assembly will bring a sense of hope.

“This whole event is a call to action, it’s the first event where all these young people’s voices can now be heard.

“Young people will inherit the world and their voices should be heard the most, because they are the ones that are going to be able to change it the most.”