One dead, others injured following two-vehicle crash in Christchurch overnight

A person has died and two others have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch overnight.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Sumner Rd between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads near Lyttelton about 11pm on Monday.

One person was found dead at the scene and two other people are reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”

She said the road was closed following the crash but it was open as of 6am.