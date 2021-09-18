Family looking for answers after young woman's death in south Auckland crash

The Detail: Nearly one person a day died on our roads last year. (Video first published in September 2020)

When Robert Rowland heard fire engines tearing past the laundromat with their sirens blaring, he felt like he heard his daughter Teegan Ingaua-Tou calling out to him.

Little did he know, when he got in his car to follow them, that the 21-year-old had died in a crash only a few hundred metres away.

Police tried to turn him around, but he had to know if the car involved in the crash was a silver BMW.

It was.

“I just try to pretend she’s just down the road at a friend’s house or the shops,” Rowland said. “That helps get me through the day.”

Ingaua-Tou was killed in the crash late on August 6, only minutes after she had left the family home in Takanini in Auckland’s south.

As rain poured down, her silver BMW smashed into the back of a tipper truck parked on the dimly lit Takanini School Rd.

Supplied Teegan Kare Harimate Ingaua-Tou, 21, was killed when her car ran into the back of a parked truck on August 6.

By the time her family got there, Ingaua-Tou had already been pulled from the car by a rescuer. But there was nothing anyone could do to save her.

“We always worried about Teegan, she lived life to the fullest,” said her mum Julia Tou. “She was always on a mission.”

Ingaua-Tou was at the centre of anything that happened in the family and her death has left the famliy home feeling empty.

“The family is all devastated,” her mum said. “We are all missing her dearly and this could all have been avoided.”

Tou and residents from around the area have been complaining about large trucks parking in nearby residential roads for months, a problem they said had been getting progressively worse, with parked trucks now an ever-present feature.

Supplied The fatal crash happened just outside the Supreme Sikh Society's Takanini Gurdwara. (File photo)

Yet as long as the trucks are registered and roadworthy, they are legally allowed to be parked on the street, leaving those in power with their hands tied.

Daljit Singh from Takanini’s Sikh Gurdwara, outside which the crash happened, said he was surprised it wasn’t one of his congregation that had crashed.

Every day trucks park outside the temple, blocking the view of oncoming traffic, resulting in frequent near misses, Singh said.

His frustration has reached the point where he and others from the temple have started leaving signs on the trucks’ windscreens or taped to their sides, politely asking drivers to move and park in safer places.

But even if the drivers heed the plea and move on, it’s usually only a matter of days, if not hours, before another truck takes its place.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Family and friends have been very supportive of Ingaua-Tou’s family since the crash.

Papakura Local Board chairman Brent Catchpole said it has been an ongoing problem for years, with truck drivers eventually moving their vehicles to other streets.

Yet residents seem not to have any recourse, as spokespeople for Auckland Transport (AT), the Ministry of Transport and Waka Kotahi all pointed to the current legislation, which allows trucks to park, as long as they are illuminated.

However, the ministry’s mobility and safety manager Robert Anderson said if there is a perceived problem, the road controlling authority – in this case Auckland Council – has the power to pass a bylaw to stop certain vehicles from parking in an area.

Last week, Tou and Singh met with the two Auckland councillors, and a representative from AT, which will put together a final crash report.

Any recommendations will be actioned afterwards, a spokeswoman said.

Police are completing their investigation, which will be referred to the coroner.

But the response is too late for Ingaua-Tou and her family, who celebrated her 22nd birthday without her on September 9.