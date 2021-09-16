Daughter gives up legal claim over multimillionaire mum's will

Sharon Walker-Prentice is accused of pressuring her mother to change her will in her favour.

A woman accused of coercing her multimillionaire mother to alter her will in her favour has abandoned her High Court case “out of respect for her parents”.

The High Court in Christchurch was asked to decide which of two wills made by Zelda Rose Walker – who died in Christchurch on September 8, 2018, leaving an estate worth about $8 million – was valid.

Walker’s husband Ted (Edward) was a successful businessman who, with his wife, owned the land on which Hornby Mall was built. He also had several commercial properties.

A 2012 will, prepared by Cavell Leitch partner Maria Young, said the 91-year-old’s daughter, Sharon Walker-Prentice, had to repay a loan of $600,000 from her mother. She had used to money to buy a house in Paihia in 2008. A 2014 will, prepared by lawyer Peter Cordner, said the $600,000 debt was forgiven.

Walker-Prentice opposed the 2012 will and her siblings, Warren Walker and Lois Beckwith, claimed the second will, claiming it was made under Walker-Prentice’s undue influence and when their mother was no longer mentally competent due to dementia.

After two morning court sessions, Geoff Brodie, representing Walker-Prentice, told Justice David Gendall on Wednesday his client had decided “not to pursue the matter out of respect for her parents”. She would allow the 2012 will to go to probate unopposed, Brodie said.

The parties had agreed the costs of the action would lie where they fell, he said.

Screenshot Zelda Walker was pictured in a home profile in New Zealand House and Garden magazine in 2018 with her daughter, Sharon, and granddaughter, Poppy.

Justice Gendall said he was pleased the case had been resolved and some healing between family members could begin.

Earlier, geriatric psychiatrist Colin Peebles said he assessed Zelda Walker in September and October 2015 after a referral. He believed she was suffering from dementia with significant decline in cognitive ability, although he could not say how long she had suffered from the condition.

When he considered her full medical file and looked at previous tests he had significant concerns about her competence to make the 2014 will.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Warren Walker believes his sister Walker-Prentice wrote letters pretending to be his mother.

He also identified several “red flags” for undue influence in the relationship between Walker-Prentice and her mother. These included the fact Walker-Prentice lived with her mother, made it difficult for other siblings to see their mother, and instigated a change from which she benefited.

It was difficult for him to comment on a finding by geriatric psychiatrist Jeff Kirwan, Walker’s former neighbour, who assessed her in April and October 2014 and found her competent to make the will she signed in April 2014.

Walker’s general practitioner, David Zarifeh, said Walker first reported memory problems in 2009.

At consultations in July 2012, she said she had given “bugger all” support to her children and was seeking his approval for decisions reflected in the will. Her estate was complicated, and she was “only just” able to grasp how the will worked.

Walker had passed a driving licence assessment in August 2012 but failed another assessment in November 2013, he said.

Walker-Prentice had moved in with her mother by April 2014, and Zarifeh received a letter from Beckwith seeking a cognitive assessment as her mother’s outgoings had doubled. A few months later he made a file note about possible “elder abuse” after concerns were raised by Walker’s lawyer.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lois Beckwith warned someone “evil and thick” was involved in changing her mother’s will.

A few months after Walker signed her second will, Zarifeh had given her a Montreal Cognitive Assessment test in which she scored 13 out of 30, indicating dementia. At the time there were concerns she was being encouraged to buy a $1.6 million home in Holmwood when she was still engaged in sorting out earthquake issues over her house in Fendalton Rd.

He assessed Walker again in October 2014 when she said she was happy living with Walker-Prentice and looking for another house was off the agenda. She said she was feeling well cared for.

Walker was referred to psycho-geriatric psychiatrist Colin Peebles for an assessment in early 2015, he said. After Walker went on a cruise with Walker-Prentice, her daughter cancelled the assessment.