Unexplained death of critically injured mum not suspicious, police say

Heather Foote, a mother of four, died after she was critically injured at her Christchurch home on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to Heather Foote’s property on Port Hills Rd, Heathcote Valley, on July 27.

The 56-year-old was found critically injured. She was rushed to hospital but died just two days later.

Police said the death was “unexplained”, sparking an investigation that saw numerous officers undertake a forensic examination of Foote's home in the days after her death.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Foote’s death was not being treated as suspicious, and it would likely be referred to the Coroner.

Investigation into her death were ongoing, he said.

Foote previously worked as client liaison manager for Christchurch-based fireworks display company Fireworks Professionals Ltd.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Flowers were laid outside Foote's Christchurch home following her death.

Her death came as a “real shock” to staff, one of the company’s directors, Magenta Wilde, told Stuff earlier.

“She was a really devoted mum – she used to bring her kids into work all the time.

“We're all pretty upset. We have a real family kind of feel in this workplace.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police undertake a forensic examination of Foote's home in the days after her death.

A woman earlier told Stuff she walked past Foote’s house on the morning she was found, and heard “a lot of screaming and yelling and shouting” coming from inside.

“It sounded aggressive … and I thought, ‘Well that’s not good, something is obviously happening there’, but I just ignored it and I shouldn’t have ignored it.”

Anyone with information about the case should call police on 105 and quote file number 210727/3117.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.