Business owner's dreams dashed after late-night blaze guts restaurant

A tarpaulin has been placed over the front of the Aslan 57 Mediterranean Kitchen restaurant, which was “well involved” in fire overnight.

Jordan native Ahmad Aslan​ is looking for a new job after a blaze completely gutted his Christchurch restaurant overnight.

He will also likely have to put plans of buying his first home on hold.

Aslan, who immigrated to New Zealand in 2011, has been running Aslan 57 Mediterranean Kitchen​ restaurant on Colombo St in Sydenham for the past four years.

Aslan and a colleague had just closed the restaurant and were busy cleaning when a fire broke out about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He believed the fire had been caused by a fault in a deep fryer and the hot oils had accelerated the fire.

“It looks like it was from the deep fryer ... it was [so] fast [and] the fire was very high.

“When the fire started there was no time to do anything because the fire burnt too fast. The best thing we could do was to turn the gas off and save our lives.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The charred remains inside the Aslan 57 Mediterranean Kitchen restaurant on Thursday.

Fire crews were called but by the time they arrived the fire had completely engulfed the restaurant, Aslan said.

He said the restaurant had a lot of regular customers, and he was planning on purchasing his first home soon, but those hopes have likely been dashed as the restaurant was not covered by business insurance.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Aslan said his building insurance provider had told him it could take between 9 months and a year to repair the building.

“It looks like everything is gone. It’s too sad.”

Aslan said his building insurance provider had told him it could take between 9 months and a year to repair the building, so it was likely he would be looking for another restaurant job.

“I'm happy with this business. I was planning on getting my own home, now everything [is] gone – all the planning gone, all my regular business gone ... I have to start again from under zero.”

Jake Kenny/Stuff The fire had completely gutted the restaurant overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman Jill Higgison said the fire was “well involved” when crews from Spreydon and Christchurch central arrived, but they had it extinguished within 20 minutes.

No-one was injured in the blaze and the surrounding properties were not damaged.

Higgison said the fire was not deemed to be suspicious.

Fenz earlier told Stuff the single-storey restaurant had no smoke alarms.