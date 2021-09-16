'Much-loved employee and friend' dies in Otago helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot died in a crash near Lawrence, in Otago, early on Thursday.

Staff at an Otago helicopter company are devastated by the death of a “much-loved employee and friend” in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

Milton-based Lister Helicopters confirmed the helicopter involved in the crash belonged to it.

“We are devastated by the accident. We have lost a much-loved employee and friend. Our thoughts are with the family at this dreadful time,” company co-owner Alister Lister said in a statement.

Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ said the helicopter, believed to be flying from Milton to Alexandra, was reported missing about 5.30am. Police were called about an hour later.

Another Lister Helicopters crew went out to search and found the missing helicopter crashed in an area north of Beaumont, about 50 kilometres inland from Dunedin, at 7.30am.

The pilot, believed to be the sole occupant, was dead.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is leading the investigation into the crash and has appealed for witnesses.

An investigation team would be at the crash site on Friday morning.

Police and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are also assisting.

NZ TOPO MAP/SUPPLIED The helicopter was believed to be flying between Milton and Alexandra, when it crashed in the Lammerlaw Range above about 10km north of Lawrence.

The helicopter involved was not a Robinson, a brand that has come under scrutiny following a series of high-profile crashes.

TAIC chief accident investigator Harald Hendel said the helicopter involved was a Eurocopter ‘Squirrel’ AS350.

The helicopter crashed in the Lammerlaw Range above the Waipori River, about 10km north of Lawrence, he said.

“We are keen to hear from people who saw the accident or who saw or heard the helicopter on this early morning flight between Milton and the Lammerlaw Range – particularly if you have photographed or captured the flight on video.”

Investigators would first focus on gathering evidence that could disappear or change, such as the wreckage before it was affected by weather, Hendel said.

The commission had obtained a protection order prohibiting access within a 200-metre radius of the main crash site.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The helicopter involved in a fatal crash on Thursday morning belonged to Lister Helicopters based in Milton.

“Over the coming days and weeks, TAIC’s investigators will be recording the accident scene, recovering any remaining wreckage, securing electronic records, including photos, videos, and location data, and interviewing witnesses.”

Particular areas of interest include the helicopter’s operators, relevant professional and personal backgrounds of operational staff, the history, performance and maintenance of the helicopter, and the operating environment.

This will include the operating company’s safety system, organisational culture and regulatory matters.

Lister said the company was working with the agencies involved in investigation.

“No further comments would be made until these investigations are complete,” he said.

The business offers a wide range of agricultural and commercial aviation services and private charter requirements.

The Beaumont area had average westerly wind speeds of 37kmh and 39kmh between 5am and 6am, and temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to MetService.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information should email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz.