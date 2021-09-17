Golf club course committee resigns over tree-felling debacle

The Christchurch Golf Club has received a lot of flak over its decision to fell numerous large trees on its course.

Controversy over the felling of trees at an exclusive golf club continues as all but one of its course committee members resigned over the issue.

In a letter to club members, the board said the committee members resigned over “differences” about the tree project.

Christchurch Golf Club has plans to fell hundreds of trees, mostly pine and macrocarpa, at its course in Shirley which has triggered an emotive debate, dividing club members and residents.

The club has begun felling the trees and says it aims to restore the course back to its links design, which is characteristically void of trees.

In the letter, the board apologises for a previous letter which said the course committee had disbanded.

“The course committee made recommendations relating to the felling and retention of trees and, while most of these were accepted, there were some remaining differences between the board and the committee that could not be reconciled. As a consequence, all but one of the committee decided they should resign.”

Club general manager Mike Hadley said the committee members’ resignation was not only about trees.

“There’s more to it than that. It’s an internal matter, and I’m not prepared to comment and neither is our president,” he said.

He said the club had received a lot of flak and vitriol from all over New Zealand about its decision to cut down the trees.

“Enough is enough.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Christchurch Golf Club is currently felling trees around the course which is upsetting both members and neighbours.

A course committee newsletter, dated July, says the committee approved of the tree removal which had made a positive difference to the course.

The course was now “bathed in sunlight instead of frost” and the turf was healthier, it said.

Another letter to members says many of the trees on the course, particularly the pines, gums, and macrocarpas, were very old and past their useful life.

“Many are dangerous and pose significant health and safety threats to the club. These threats [are posed] to the members on daily walks around the course, to our greens staff as they do their daily work, and to our neighbours.”

The board had asked the course committee to provide suggestions about the trees that could be removed or retained.

The committee’s report was provided to the board as an initial guideline, and a course architect supported its suggestions and added some of his own.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Christchurch Golf Club is redesigning the course back to its original links plan which is without trees.

The letter listed a large number of areas where trees would be removed, with only some specimens to remain to create definition and protection against balls going out of bounds and endangering the public.

Trees to be retained were marked with tape.

An unnamed neighbour who spoke to Stuff, incorrectly believed the trees marked with tape would be removed.

When told the marked trees were those that would remain, he said the situation was worse than first thought.

“That’s even worse. That means there will only be about 100 trees left, meaning many hundred, possibly 300 to 400 will be removed. It’s going to be decimated and denuded,” he said.