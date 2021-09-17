'We miss each other': Lockdown restrictions keeping mum and toddler apart

Megan Dalbeth, 25, and her daughter Hailey, 4, have been separated for five weeks due to the alert level 4 lockdown in Auckland.

Megan Dalbeth bawled her eyes out when her exemption request to get her daughter home failed.

On August 11, the 25-year-old mum sent her daughter Hailey, 4, to Auckland from Christchurch to visit her father, David for a week. Little did she know the Delta variant of Covid-19 would shut down the country only a few days later.

Dalbeth was forced to make a judgment call in the two-day timeframe she had to get her daughter home, but because she had to work, and her daughter was safe, she made the “incredibly tough” decision to let Hailey stay with her father and bring her back when restrictions eased.

Five weeks on, Hailey has still not been able to return home. She misses her mum, her room and normal life, and Dalbeth said the separation was taking a toll on both of their mental health.

The Ministry of Health said travel was “highly restricted” and exemptions to travel in and out of Auckland for personal reasons would only be granted in “the most exceptional circumstances.”

It appears Megan and Hailey's situation does not fit the criteria.

“We appreciate this can be very distressing for those people who have become separated from loved ones, but the highly transmissible Delta variant means strong precautions are necessary,” a ministry spokesperson said.

To add to the stress, David has another child with his new partner, and the couple have another baby on the way any day now.

Dalbeth said David no longer had the means to look after Hailey, further contributing to the urgency to get her home.

Supplied Usually inseparable, the mother and daughter's mental health has been suffering while they’ve been apart.

Dalbeth and David had a good relationship, and Hailey would visit her father twice a year, but the living situation was “far from ideal” in lockdown.

Dalbeth applied for an exemption to travel to fetch her daughter twice, both of which failed within a day of the application.

“I got sent home from work when I found out it had been declined. I was bawling my eyes out,” Dalbeth said.

“Not seeing her hurts the most. We miss each other. Thank god for video calls.”

During those video calls, Hailey tells her mum every day that she misses home, and keeps asking for pictures of things to remind her of home, like her bed, her toys and the fridge.

“She lives here. This is her home, and she is very young. She's technically safe, but she should be at home.”

Supplied Dalbeth just wants to get Hailey home.

Dalbeth said she knew of other parents in joint childcare situations who lived closer to Auckland, and were able to get their children home.

This added to her frustration, she said.

The ministry was taking a “very cautious approach” to personal travel exemptions, having granted just 199 of 4524 requests to date, its spokesperson said.

“Exemptions are only granted in the most exceptional circumstances, on a case-by-case basis, and only where this is consistent with the public health response to Covid-19,” they said.

“The ministry acknowledges the inconvenience and concern caused by Auckland’s alert level boundaries.”

A TikTok video Dalbeth made about her separation from her daughter went viral, getting more than 200,000 views in a matter of days.