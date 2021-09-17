Underwear in costly twist as mystery clothing flusher strikes

A T-shirt found blocking a wastewater pump at Māpua – one of four tops that have caused blockages since the start of August.

A mystery clothing flusher has struck again in a small seaside community.

Four tops and five pairs of underpants flushed down the toilet since the start of August have caused eight blockages of pump stations in the seaside village of Māpua, about 25km west of Nelson.

Those T-shirts/singlets and undies are the latest garments that have been flushed into the system periodically since 2015 from somewhere in the Aranui-Higgs Rd wastewater catchment area. Previous items included rags, adult-size shirts, towels and jeans.

“It’s just bizarre,” said Tasman District Council waters and wastes manager Mike Schruer. “Every couple of months it happens again.”

Pump blockages could take several hours to clear and cost thousands of dollars a pop if the pump itself was jammed.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Tasman District Council waters and wastes manager Mike Schruer says the regular flushing of garments into the wastewater system at Māpua is bizarre.

As the pumps weighed a “couple of hundred” kilograms, a crane was needed to lift one out, so it could be pulled apart and cleared. Often those pump stations were adjacent to roads so a traffic safety management team was also required.

“Very quickly it mounts up,” Schruer said of the cost. “It can be several thousand quite quickly.”

Damaged equipment could cause additional problems. “It’s not the sort of pump you get off the shelf.”

The capacity of the network was also reduced while a pump was out of action.

Supplied A pair of underpants pulled from a Māpua pump station – one of five that have caused blockages since early August.

Schruer said while nappies and wipes along with the “occasional bit of clothing thrown in by a toddler” had affected the works at times elsewhere on the council’s system, the Māpua blockages were the only persistent problem caused by flushed garments.

Supplied The Aranui-Higgs Rd wastewater catchment area. It’s believed the garments have been flushed down a toilet within this catchment.

While the precise origin of the flushing could not be pinpointed, the general area had been identified.

A map showing that area was included in a social media post by the council this week, which asked residents to point out the problem if they thought a member of their family might be the mystery flusher.

“If you suspect it may be a neighbour, please contact one of our wastewater engineers in confidence, and we can take it up from there.”

On its website, the council says the only items the wastewater systems are designed for are “poo, pee and (toilet) paper.”