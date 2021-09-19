Rotorua Airport should keep air traffic control says CAA

Rotorua Airport was among seven regional airports where the future of air traffic control services had been up in the air

The Civil Aviation Authority has completed its safety review of Rotorua Airport and determined air traffic control services need to remain at the airport, a move welcomed by the tourist town.

The determination has been welcomed by Airport chief Mark Gibb, who said the decision was a welcome end to a 17-month process after Airways indicated it would remove air traffic services from Rotorua and six other regional airports.

In a statement the CAA said the aeronautical study prepared for the airport company found retaining an air traffic control service at Rotorua Airport was needed to ensure appropriate safety standards were being met.

“After independently reviewing the aeronautical study and its assessment, the CAA has determined that retaining an air traffic control service is necessary to maintain safety standards at Rotorua Airport, which has a mix of commercial, tourism, and recreational activity,” the CAA said.

Aeronautical Services Manager Sean Rogers said the CAA’s determination came after a comprehensive review of the airport-commissioned study and had included consideration of the underlying methods.

“Our teams thoroughly assessed the aeronautical study presented by Rotorua Airport and our determination was consistent with the study, which recommended air traffic services remain.”

Following Airways’ announcement in April 2020, Rotorua Airport undertook a comprehensive aeronautical study to fully understand the requirements for air traffic control services in Rotorua, submitting it for consideration by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Supplied Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb said he welcomed the CAA determination that air traffic control services should be retained at the airport.

Gibb said he and the Board were concerned that the loss of air traffic control might have significant safety risks and directly impact the size and type of aircraft that could fly into Rotorua.

“We were also concerned, from the outset, the significant flow-on effects for Rotorua businesses and the entire district’s economic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.

“These concerns have guided our persistence in advocating for the retention of the service pending the aeronautical study.”

Gibb said the CAA decision validates Rotorua Airport’s initial view that ATC is an essential service that supports the safe and efficient operation of the airport.

“We are extremely happy with the decision and look forward to working alongside Airways to ensure service continuity at Rotorua Airport.”