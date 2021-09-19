Queenstown's TSS Earnslaw needs new coal to burn as Southland mine closes

The TSS Earnslaw uses one tonne of coal on the return journey from Queenstown to Walter Peak Station on Lake Wakatipu.

The owners of Queenstown’s TSS Earnslaw are looking for a new fuel source for the iconic steam ship, after the mine that supplied it announced it will be closing.

Known as The Lady of the Lake, the Earnslaw uses one tonne of coal from Southland’s Ohai coal mine every time it sails from Queenstown to Walter Peak Station and back.

But last week, New Vale Ohai Coal general manager Antony Stodart announced the mine would close at the end of September, and rehabilitation of the site was expected to begin next month.

A spokesperson from Real Journeys, which operates the TSS Earnslaw, said the mine closure was anticipated, and its local suppliers were working on an alternative supply that will be the equivalent New Zealand product.

There were no supply issues, the company had plenty of Ohai coal to continue to operate, and there were no concerns or suggestion that the boat would be unable to operate, the spokesperson said.

An Otago Region Greenhouse Gas Profile report, which was prepared for the Otago Regional Council in May 2021 by EY, said the Earnslaw was estimated to generate one per cent of total transport emissions for the Queenstown Lakes district.

Real Journeys did not answer questions about whether changing the coal burnt on the Earnslaw would affect emissions.

The TSS Earnslaw’s maiden voyage was in October 1912, and it is now the only hand-fired, commercial passenger-carrying steamship in operation in the Southern Hemisphere.

It has carried thousands of passengers across the lake, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the King and Queen of the Belgians and the Prince of Thailand.