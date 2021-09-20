Porirua high school students create website to improve pronunciation of Māori and Pasifika names

To’e Lokeni, front, and classmates at Bishop Viard College, want to bring pride in pronouncing Māori and Pasifika names correctly, and have launched a website to do so. Front, from left, Mannfred Sofara, Lokeni, Ocean Matete-Stehlin. Back, from left: Noah Risati-Isaako, John Paul Taulalo, Wynter Taape.

To’e Lokeni considers his name a gift, given to him by his family.

But it’s a gift that’s been mispronounced over and over again, the 16-year-old says.

Lokeni and a group of nine other Porirua high schoolers have created a web tool to help people correctly pronounce Māori and Pasifika names – bringing pride into pronunciation.

The year 12 students at Bishop Viard College have created a website called “Fa’amalosi” which means “be strong” in Samoan.

“Fa’amalosi means be strong to say it right – have the courage to try,” co-chief executive Mannfred Sofara said.

Two weeks after its launch, the website has more than 700 Māori, Samoan, Tokelauan, Kiribati, Cook Island and Tongan names, which users click on to hear.

For a one-off cost of $4.99, people have access to the site – where they search for a name, then click on it to hear correct pronunciation, as well as seeing the name spelt correctly and phonetically.

Students at Porirua's Bishop Viard College have created a website where people can hear Māori and Pasifika names pronounced correctly

All the Māori and Pacific students in the class have had their names mispronounced in daily life, something which they hoped to change.

“As a kid that made me feel embarrassed. I grew up getting used to it, but it didn’t sit well with me,” Lokeni said, whose name was often mispronounced as Toe, rather than To’e.

Lokeni inherited his name from his maternal grandfather, saying pronouncing names correctly was a sign of respect for people and their family.

Ocean Matete-Stehlin, 17, who voiced all the Māori names on the site, said mispronunciation often happened in the classroom.

“For some students in the class, [when] a teacher calls out their name wrongly a kid will save them the embarrassment, and say it’s right.

“Then the teacher will keep calling them that and the student feels like they are not trying.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff All the students have experienced mispronunciation of their names repeatedly, and they want that to change. From left: Noah Risati-Isaako, Mannfred Sofara, To'e Lokeni, Ocean Matete-Stehlin, John Paul Taulalo, Wynter Taape.

The students envision the tool used in business and public institutions such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, or media organisations.

They hoped teachers could type the names from their class rolls into the tool at the start of the year, ready to pronounce the names correctly.

“It’s what kids always remember on their first day, if you call out their name wrongly,” Bishop Viard deputy principal Gina Lefaoseu said.

All Pasifika and Māori names have been voiced by students, teachers or members of the community.

Lefaoseu’s daughter Milan, a web whiz, helped the students make the site, and Porirua artist Nick Meli (also known as Polycon), created the art, showing a teacher mispronouncing a student’s name, which was Mere, as Mary.

The students have entered their idea in the Young Enterprise National Awards, and hope to go on a business trip with some of the money gained from the site.

Lefaoseu said she wanted the students to realise they could excel in business, and technology.