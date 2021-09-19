Police find no proof how a hoof got on a roof

Melissa Biggs took this photo of an animal leg overhanging Harvey Norman’s front door on September 8.

How an animal hoof wound up on a central Blenheim roof may remain a mystery, but not for want of theories.

The severed limb was discovered on top of the two-storey Harvey Norman building on Maxwell Rd and was visible from the street.

Melissa Biggs, who worked in an office on Scott St, said she heard about it from a friend who worked at Harvey Norman on September 8.

“My friend said, ‘you’ll never believe it, there’s a hoof on the roof’ ... and curiosity got the better of me, so we went to have a look,” Biggs said.

“I took a photo to take back to my workmates, to have a bit of a laugh. We didn’t even know if it was a whole cow up there.

“Someone must have dropped it up there. Either that or someone has got really good aim.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a shop assistant called police to “what appears to have been an animal leg” at 2.28pm on September 8.

However, police enquiries in the area failed to reveal a culprit, the spokesperson said.

The Marlborough Express also made enquiries, with shops and offices within view of the store roof, but nobody knew how the leg landed there.

Senior Constable Russ Smith said he suspected someone had thrown the item onto the roof. There was no easy access to the second-storey.

Police and Harvey Norman staff agreed it was likely from a cattle beast, he said. Staff “arranged for its disposal” and police had no further avenues of enquiry, he said.

When Biggs posted her photograph on social media that afternoon, amid the flurry of puns and laughing emojis, one person suggested a bird of prey could have been responsible.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Diana Dobson from the Marlborough Falcon Conservation Trust says falcons could not carry a cattle leg, but a harrier hawk could.

Marlborough Falcon Conservation Trust aviary manager Diana Dobson QSM said falcons would never be able to pick up and carry a limb that size.

“But a harrier hawk would,” she said. “He would be quite at ease with it.”

Harrier hawks had strong back toes, with a sharp talon that clamped down, so they could hold onto branches to sleep during stormy nights, Dobson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Scotty Bowman, of Oxford Bird Rescue, talks about rehabilitating injured harrier hawks. (First published November 2019)

“But they can’t always release the talon when they want to, and often that’s why they get run over, when they’re trying to pull something off the road. People think ‘the silly bird didn’t move’ but when the talon clips on they can’t always release it.

“So it certainly could have been a harrier. Perhaps he was in the air when his talon released and dropped the leg he was carrying ... They have been known to take away things that size before.”