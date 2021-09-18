Thousands of paintings feared lost after artist's death discovered in lockup

South Island artist Eion Stevens has been remembered as a "very inventive painter", a great talker, and an intensely private man.

Thousands of paintings by late artist Eion Stevens, that were feared to be lost after his death, have been found.

Family and friends of the Christchurch artist had feared the location of a storage lockup where Stevens kept possibly thousands of his artworks would never be found after he died in unusual circumstances.

Stevens may have been dead for up to a month before his body was discovered in his Christchurch home last Friday.

His loved ones remembered Stevens as a great talker and an inventive painter, but also an intensely private man who became more reclusive in later life.

Buddle Findlay partner Willie Palmer, who is acting as solicitor for the executor of the artist’s estate, said directions to the storage lockup were left with Stevens’ will.

“He left directions to where it was … They were with the will,’’ he said.

“We’re making arrangements to secure his property and to administrate his estate. The paintings are in storage and they are secured.”

Simon Fergusson Stevens with his artwork “Grinder” at the Grove Mill Winery in Blenheim in 2004.

He said Stevens’ assets would be distributed to the beneficiaries of the will once it was formalised by the court.

Palmer said he was sad to hear Stevens had lain undiscovered for at least three weeks after he died.

“It is a shame that he was left for so long,” he said.

“That is sad. He was a really interesting character. I didn’t know him well, but he was a decent person who had a lifelong interest in art and was a very talented painter.”

JARED NICOLL Stevens next to his work Rolling Back the Sky in 2012.

Before it emerged that Stevens had left directions to the lockup with his will, friends of the artist had been frantically ringing around storage units in Christchurch to locate the cache of paintings.

Stevens’ friend Lee Trusttum eventually located the lockup after going through the Yellow Pages for three hours and calling every storage company she could find.

“I rang and rang and rang and then finally I found it,’’ she said.

Artist Philip Trusttum, who befriended Stevens in his later years, said he was relieved the storage unit had been found.

“I feel marvellous. It’s brilliant.”

Tiana Miocevich/Stuff Eion Stevens with one of his works at the Diversion Gallery in Picton in 2007.

He estimated that his friend had about 2000 paintings stored in the lockup.

Philip Trusttum said he went to visit Stevens at his central Christchurch house last Friday and was met at the door by a police officer, who told him his friend had died.

He said Stevens could have lain undiscovered in the house for up to a month.

Stevens became reclusive in his later years. He would not answer his phone and rarely came to the door, so people would leave messages with Trusttum, who would then write a note and leave it under the windscreen wiper of Stevens’ car.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Stevens’ home in central Christchurch.

Trusttum said a note he left for Stevens three weeks ago had not been touched.

Stevens exhibited his work across New Zealand from the late 1970s onwards and his work was included in many significant collections.

He was born in Dunedin in 1952 and graduated with honours from the Otago School of Art in 1973. He attended Exeter College of Art in England in 1974 and 1975.

He lived in Port Chalmers for several years and then in Lyttelton, before moving to central Christchurch after the 2011 earthquakes.