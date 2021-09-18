Person dies, another injured in Christchurch after crashing into tree in early-morning crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bridle Path Rd between Ferrymead Tce and Cannon Hill Cres about 1.50am on Saturday.

A person has died and another seriously injured after crashing their car into a tree in Christchurch overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bridle Path Rd between Ferrymead Tce and Cannon Hill Cres about 1.50am on Saturday.

A person was found dead in the crash while another person was believed to have received injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Skid marks show where the car possibly left the road and crashed into a nearby tree.

It was unclear whether the person killed was the driver or a passenger, she said.

The police Serious Crash Unit had been notified and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances, she said.

A Stuff photographer at the scene on Saturday afternoon said it appeared the car had left the road and drove onto a grass verge before crashing into a nearby tree, ripping bark from it and leaving a trail of debris.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Alex Norris said two crews from Woolston and Christchurch Central were sent to the scene after receiving reports a person was trapped in the vehicle.

But given the outcome, Norris said any further information would need to come from police.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition following the crash.

There have been at least seven other crashes on the same stretch of Bridle Path Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, one crash resulted in serious injuries while the rest were either minor or non-injury.

At least 229 people have died on New Zealand roads so far this year with at least 35 of those coming from Canterbury.

The crash comes just days after 20-year-old man Keegan Sullivan was killed in a head-on crash near Lyttelton on Monday.

Sullivan died when two-vehicles collided on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads about 11pm.

Sullivan was a passenger in one of the vehicles and two other people suffered moderate to serious injuries.

*Correction: Police initially said the person killed in the crash was believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.