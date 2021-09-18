One of three dolphins stuck in Porirua Harbour dies after showing signs of distress

An operation to refloat the Dusky dolphins has been ongoing all day as groups from DOC, Project Jonah and Whale Rescue have battled against low tide.

One of three stranded dolphins stuck in Porirua Harbour has died.

An operation to refloat the Dusky dolphins has been successful to get the other two dolphins out into open water, thanks to the efforts of DOC, Project Jonah and Whale Rescue on Saturday.

At 3pm, a DOC spokeswoman said the dolphins were showing signs of stress and disorientation and were trying to return to the Porirua Stream inlet, which would take them into shallow waters, where they originally got stuck on Saturday morning.

The crew of at least 10 people were undertaking an operation to uplift the dolphins and release them into deeper water on the other side of Mana Island, a DOC spokeswoman said at 3pm.

Monique Ford/Stuff Two boats are being used as part of the operation.

Later on Saturday evening, DOC confirmed the surviving two dolphins were safely back out in open water.

Monique Ford/Stuff Three dusky dolphins are being assisted by about 10 people to get into deeper waters.

Representatives from Ngāti Toa were also on-site during the rescue.