Powerball rolls over while four Lotto players win $250,000 each

The Auckland couple won the money last Saturday. (File photo)

Four lucky Lotto winners will be celebrating after each winning $250,000 in tonight’s draw.

Three of the winning first division tickets were sold online through MyLotto, two to Auckland players and one to a Canterbury player, while the fourth was sold at New World Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

This week’s results for Lotto, Powerball and Strike were computer generated, as live Lotto draws were unable to continue with Auckland in alert level 4 lockdown. The draws would be scrutinised by Audit New Zealand.

Ticket holders were encouraged check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.