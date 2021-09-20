Neighbour braves burning house to save 6-year-old girl

A neighbour climbed through a window into a burning house to rescue a six-year-old girl.

Screams and “popping” noises woke Emma Chaddock at 5.30am.

From her bedroom window the teacher aide saw flames climbing up the side of her neighbour's house on Sunday morning.

Chaddock went outside to find her distraught neighbour screaming that her daughter was inside the burning home in Motueka, west of Nelson.

“She was saying her little girl was inside.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Motueka teacher aide Emma Chaddock saved a six-year-old girl from a burning house on Sunday morning.

Chaddock could see her neighbour was clearly in “no state” to do anything.

“No-one was around. I thought, I will just do this.”

She found a partly open window, unlatched it, and climbed into a “very smoky” bedroom. Holding her hand over her mouth, she went into the hallway.

Under a door to her left she saw flames and heard “the roar of the fire”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Fire crews check for hot spots in the ruins of the house.

“I knew I needed to get this little girl and get out.”

Chaddock saw the 6-year-old girl through the smoke at the end of the hall. She called out her name to come to her. As they went back through the bedroom and out the window, the fire had spread to the hallway.

“By the time we were in the bedroom, fire was in the hall.

“It was very quick.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The remains of Selwyn St property after the fire.

Chaddock said her neighbour had received burns on her hands and her daughter had inhaled some smoke. The young girl had been on the phone talking to emergency services when Chaddock had reached her inside the house.

Chaddock got her own children to take the girl into their house, so the 6-year-old wouldn't have to watch her home burn down.

The girl and her mother were taken by ambulance to Nelson Hospital. A St John spokeswoman said one person received serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

Chaddock said she was “feeling OK” after the rescue, but the experience still felt surreal.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Fenz fire investigator Craig Piner says it is not recommended that people go into burning houses, but the neighbour's actions saved the girl’s life.

She praised the firefighters for an “amazing job” of stopping the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties.

Fire and Emergency fire investigator Craig Piner said that when the first crews arrived, the Selwyn St house was fully alight and extra crews were requested.

He stressed that Fire and Emergency did not recommend people going inside burning houses.

But he said Chaddock had certainly saved the young girl’s life.

“It’s just incredible.”

Chaddock said the main thing was that the woman and her daughter had both got out of the house safely.

“The house has been lost, the stuff has been lost, but at the end of day you can’t replace people. That’s what it comes down to.”

Crews were dampening down hotspots in the gutted house on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.