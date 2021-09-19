$10 million tug boat from Vietnam arrives at South Port

South Port's new 65 tonne bollard pull ATD tug that arrived at the Port on Friday evening.

South Port’s purchase of a tug boat costing almost $10 million has arrived from Vietnam after a long journey.

South Port communications advisor Kirsten Hoyle said the vessel was built by Damen Song Shipyard in Vietnam, and was a 65-tonne bollard pull ATD tug. It arrived on Friday evening.

South Port had a good relationship with the Awarua Rūnanga, who helped name her Rakiwai, Hoyle said.

A blessing ceremony with the help of a kaumātua for the tug boat was being planned for the coming days.

South Port’s two other tug boats are Hauroko and Tematua.

South Port chief executive Nigel Gear said the two other tug boats in the possession of the Port were named after lakes, and that Rakiwai’s name was no different.

“It’s basically a name for a crater lake that sits on the summit of Hananui, which is Mount Anglem.”

While South Port already owned Hauroko and Temata, the recent buy of Rakiwai was because of its extra towing capacity, Gear said.

“We needed to increase our towing capacity basically.

“And ships are getting larger, and they carry more cargo. So, we needed to increase our tow capacity and obviously the greater tug capacity, the greater the cost,” he said.

The Tematua would remain at the Port, and the use of Hauroko would be revised after the Port’s staff had been fully trained to use the Rakiwai, Gear said.

The new tug will increase its total capacity to 105 tonnes bollard pull, which will provide greater safety margins for the larger vessels that were calling at the port.

South Port chairman Rex Chapman had previously said: “this is the single largest capital expenditure decision the company has made since it was established in 1989”.