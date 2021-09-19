Christchurch prisoner rushed to hospital following 'self-harm attempt', review underway

Staff found the prisoner following a “self-harm attempt” at the prison in Templeton on the outskirts of Christchurch on Saturday morning, Christchurch Men’s Prison director Joanne Harrex said. (File photo).

Warning: This story deals with the topic of self-harm.

Corrections will launch a review after a Christchurch prisoner was rushed to hospital following a self-harm attempt.

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Joanne Harrex​ said staff had found the injured prisoner at the Templeton facility on the outskirts of Christchurch on Saturday morning.

“Staff responded immediately to assist him, an ambulance was called and the prisoner was stabilised before being taken to hospital.”

The man had returned to Christchurch Men’s Prison on Sunday and was being monitored by health staff.

RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

READ MORE:

* Suicide rate shows slight drop after record-high year

* Top Kiwibank economist says NZ should come out of level 3 now

* Prisoner assaulted at Christchurch Men's Prison



Corrections would carry out a review of the incident, Harrex said. No further information could be provided.

Police were notified about 12.45pm on Saturday, but did not attend.

According to Corrections, 62 per cent of prisoners would have suffered either a mental health or substance abuse disorder within the 12 months prior to imprisonment and about 91 per cent at some stage in their lives.

David Walker/Stuff About 62 per cent of prisoners would have met the “diagnostic criteria” for either a mental health or substance abuse disorder within the 12 months prior to imprisonment, according to Corrections. (File photo).

About $128.3 million has been earmarked in the 2019 Budget over four years to continue to expand mental health and addiction services for people in prison and those on community-based sentences or orders.

In 2020, Corrections established a director of mental health and addictions, which oversees a mental health quality and practice team. The team includes six operational mental health teams, contracted addiction services and four regional principal advisors, Corrections say.

Where to get help:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand – 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Rural Support Trust – 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness – 0800 732 825