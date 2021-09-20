Covid-19: Police investigating door-to-door vaccination scam

The scammers were visiting homes in Addington in Christchurch.

People have been advised to be on the lookout after reports of a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine scam.

Two men are reported to have been knocking on doors in Christchurch’s Addington suburb, claiming to be health officials, according to the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB).

The pair have an eftpos machine, and have been attempting to charge people a fee to book vaccine appointments.

RNZ reported the men were offering Covid vaccines for $100.

“They even had a sheet of paper just explaining the vaccine process and that for $100 they were offering an outreach where like a car would come or someone, and they could vaccinate you after work hours,” Addington resident Josh told RNZ.

The pair claimed the $100 would cover the cost of the call-out fee and petrol.

“People [need] to be aware of this and not take it for its face value because they do look very professional,” Joshua told RNZ.

A CDHB spokesperson warned what the men were doing was a scam.

STUFF 78 per cent of eligible Aucklanders have now had their first dose of a vaccine.

“If you’re approached, please call the police on 105.”

The spokesperson stressed that all Covid-19 vaccinations are free.

“This includes home-based vaccinations for people unable to leave the house, or vaccinations at a GP, pharmacy or vaccination clinic.”

Police said they received two reports about the men on Sunday afternoon and were investigating.

Stuff Police are investigating the reports of the door-to-door vaccination scam.

“Obviously they are not legitimate. We urge anyone who is approached in this manner to call us straight away,” a spokeswoman said.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that everyone in New Zealand who is eligible, which is anyone aged 12 and over, can receive the vaccine at no charge.

DHBs led all vaccinations, which were delivered by healthcare service providers in their communities, such as GPs, pharmacies, Whānau Ora and other legitimate providers, the statement said.

“Therefore, anyone trying to charge for vaccinations, or arriving unannounced and going door to door claiming to be from the Ministry of Health and offering vaccinations is not legitimate.

“While in some cases, home vaccinations may be being offered by DHBs for those unable to make it to a clinic, this would not occur without prior contact from their healthcare provider.”

Vaccination appointments can be booked online at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz, or by phoning 0800-282-926.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The public is being reminded that all Covid vaccines are free.

In Auckland people can visit drive-in or walk-through vaccination centres without needing to book, or be vaccinated at one of the vaccination buses launched in the city in the past few days.

From Monday, drop-ins without a booking will be welcome at the vaccination clinic at Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that as of Sunday, 1.6 million people had been fully vaccinated across New Zealand, and just over 3 million have had one jab.

Twenty-four more Covid cases were reported on Sunday, all in Auckland, bringing the total in this outbreak to 1050.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there were 13 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of which four were either in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce on Monday whether there will be a change to the Government’s Covid alert levels.

Cabinet will meet on Monday afternoon to decide whether to move Auckland down from level 4 to level 3 status from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

It will decide at the same time whether to leave the rest of New Zealand at alert level 2.

Ardern on Sunday appeared to pour cold water on the nation’s hopes of returning to level 1 if Auckland was shifted to level 3.

“So long as we are in a level 3 or 4 situation in Auckland, it poses risk,” she said.

“The tail produced by Delta is long, and it is tough.”