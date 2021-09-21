Major changes for police armed offenders squads to bolster support for frontline officers

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is expected to unveil significant changes to the way armed offenders squads run.

Police are set to announce a significant change to armed offenders squads, including increasing the number of specially trained armed officers in response to an increase in gun violence.

It is understood police will unveil details of changes around the safety of frontline officers – which will include the changes to armed offenders squads (AOS) – on Wednesday, a move led by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Poto Williams.

Stuff has asked both police and Williams about the changes, but both declined to comment.

National's police spokesman Simeon Brown said he understood the announcement equated to little more than “re-announcing the deployment of Armed Response Teams disguised as a repurposed Armed Offenders Squad”.

“Whilst this is good news for frontline police officers who have been facing increasing firearm violence on the frontline, this simply reinforces the fact that the Armed Response Teams should never have been abandoned last year by the Government...

“Not having these units available has left frontline officers vulnerable and unsupported.”

Last month it was revealed police were considering bolstering squads of specially trained armed officers as they looked for alternatives to having all officers carry guns.

Coster emailed “key stakeholders”, including members of his focus forum, on July 16 to give an update on the “fast-moving public discussions” following three shootings involving police in a week.

In the email, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, Coster said police were making “good progress” on taking guns out of the hands of criminals, but it would be a “marathon, not a sprint”.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff AOS staff are currently on call around the clock.

Public discussions had opened on a wide range of issues, including determining the right balance of arming officers, the potential of double-crewing, and how the availability of specialist teams like the AOS could be increased to support frontline officers in dealing with “an increasing number of high-risk situations”, he said.

Stuff also requested all correspondence, briefings and reports to and from Coster regarding changes to the AOS.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Former-AOS officer Damien White talks emotionally about the impact of trauma in the emergency services. (First published June 6, 2019)

Police’s acting director of frontline capability Inspector Jason Ross said four documents were identified, however the material was subject to “ministerial decision” and was therefore withheld to maintain “constitutional conventions”.

Williams previously said she was “supportive” of police exploring ways to increase staff safety.

Police Association president Chris Cahill has said he supports the use of AOS-trained staff in a “modified version of armed response teams”.

“As the evidence from the ART (armed response team) trial shows these were effective in safely resolving firearms incidents, protecting the public, and enhancing the safety of frontline police officers.”

The findings of a recent Police Association survey of 6000 members showed 70 per cent were in favour of all police carrying guns.

The results were the highest recorded since 2010.

A quarter of general duties staff surveyed had been threatened with a firearm at least once in the last year.