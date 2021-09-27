'Urgent action' needed to address challenges facing people with dementia

Hawthorndale Care Village working group member Paddy O’Brien and upcoming village manager Margaret Brown at the Invercargill location, on Tay St, where construction will begin in September 2022.

The beds are full in most dementia care units in Southland and more people are waiting to get in.

But one Invercargill provider has left eight of its 24 beds empty because it has not got enough staff to look after a full complement of residents.

These and other issues facing the industry, including a lack of support services for people with dementia living at home, have led key figures to call on the Government to take action.

Alzheimers New Zealand is releasing its five-yearly Dementia Economic Impact Report on Monday, which will highlight the issues facing people with dementia.

Chief executive Catherine Hall said New Zealand had an ageing population and the number of people living with dementia was growing.

READ MORE:

* Aged care nursing shortage in Southland 'a serious situation'

* Budget 2021: $8m for aged care commissioner 'absolutely unnecessary'

* Maggots in man's head at Australian aged facility



There were “very few” services to support people living with dementia at home, and there were not enough dementia residential care homes in New Zealand for what would be needed in future, she said.

Alzheimers New Zealand and others had put together an action plan to tackle the challenges ahead and presented it to the Government in 2020.

The Government had committed to working with Alzheimers New Zealand on the plan but had not yet made any decisions, she said.

“From our perspective, action is urgent.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall.

A spokesperson for associate minister of health Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Government was committed to supporting the implementation of the dementia action plan.

The Ministry of Health would work with Alzheimer’s NZ and others to discuss how it could be achieved and Verrall would also be involved, saying she expected decisions this year and in 2022.

Verrall would speak on Monday at the launch of the Alzheimers NZ Dementia Economic Impact Report to raise the profile of dementia as a significant health issue in New Zealand.

Spokespeople for Invercargill’s Rowena Jackson Retirement Village [32 dementia beds], Clare House [21 dementia beds] and Peacehaven Village [40 dementia beds] all said their dementia care homes were full.

Southern District Health Board senior staffer Sharon Adler said there were currently nine people who required secure dementia aged residential care in Southland who were waiting for a bed.

One provider would add beds to its unit shortly, and she expected another to resolve staffing issues, which should ensure an adequate supply of beds.

But Adler confirmed there was a shortage of registered nurses and caregivers in aged residential care.

A new dementia village is expected to open in Invercargill in 2024, the Hawthorndale Care Village.

Paddy O’Brien, a Hawthorndale Care Village working group member, said there was a shortage of dementia beds across Southland and a critical shortage of staff.

The new village would offer a continuum of care, with 86 beds for rest home, hospital, dementia and respite care.

Supplied Carolyn Cooper, managing director of Bupa Villages and Aged Care New Zealand.

Carolyn Cooper, Bupa’s managing director for Bupa Villages and Aged Care New Zealand, said Bupa had dementia units at the Ascot Care Home in Invercargill and at the Windsor Park Care Home in Gore.

The 16 beds in its Gore dementia care home, soon to be 20, were normally full, but eight of its 24 beds in Invercargill were vacant due to a shortage of staff to look after the residents.

“We don’t have sufficient staff to add to the [16 dementia residents] we have at the moment because we are concentrating on the quality of care of our current residents.”

The staffing shortage was nationwide, with registered nurses in the aged care sector leaving for higher paying jobs at district health boards and overseas workers struggling to get into New Zealand during Covid-19.

The health minister was aiming to get pay parity for all nurses across the health system but hadn’t committed to a time frame, she said.

Health Minister Andrew Little said he was aware of the pay differential between aged residential care nurses and district health board nurses.

Aged residential care facility owners were expected to manage their operating costs, including staff costs, from their client revenue and DHB funding.

“We have committed to pay parity between DHB nurses and nurses in the funded sector including aged residential care nurses, once an agreement on pay equity is reached with DHB nurses.”