Land but no funds for permanent upgrade of intersection at Richmond

The intersection of Berryfield Drive and Lower Queen St at Richmond West as it was in April, before interim improvements were completed in June. A permanent revamp is en route.

Tasman District Council has an agreement to purchase land for a permanent upgrade of the increasingly busy intersection of Berryfield Drive and Lower Queen St at Richmond – but no funding for the work.

Council community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby told the operations committee last week he expected no further issues associated with securing the required land from Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT).

“The only challenge with that now is: We've got the land, but we haven't got the money to do it,” Kirby said, adding it was not included in Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency's latest round of funding.

However, after the meeting council transportation manager Jamie McPherson said while there were no funds yet from Waka Kotahi, the council would push ahead with the project and attempt to get the funding within the next three years.

Supplied A plan of the proposed permanent upgrade of the intersection of Lower Queen St and Berryfield Drive.

A key access point for the large Richmond West residential development, the intersection was originally earmarked for a $2.8 million revamp in the 2021-22 financial year, including the addition of traffic signals.

However, the planned purchase of land from NMIT for the work could not be completed in time, so interim improvements were completed in June. Those improvements included the closure of an access way to the NMIT Richmond campus, which is on the opposite side of Lower Queen St from Berryfield Drive. The main carriageway was widened while the Berryfield Drive traffic island was shortened and a new turning marked in the newly created space.

In the operations committee meeting, councillor Dean McNamara said those temporary measures appeared to be working effectively.

“Are we going to spend a lot of money to make it better?”

However, McPherson told the meeting more growth was expected “and that area is only going to get busier”.

“Even that interim solution that we've put in place with the markings, it will be overwhelmed ultimately I think by the projected volumes,” he said.

Tasman District Council/Supplied The intersection of Lower Queen St and Berryfield Drive in June, after the interim improvements were put in place.

Lower Queen St also needed to be widened as there were some “safety issues” with the roadside developments while pedestrians and cyclists needed to be better accommodated.

“Part of the ... intersection improvements is catering better for pedestrians and cyclists, so that's a key part that the interim solution doesn't address,” McPherson said. “We're pretty certain that that need is still there.”

After the meeting, McPherson said the next stage was the Richmond transport programme business case – a project designed to meet the transport needs for the area over the next 30 years, on which the council and Waka Kotahi were working together.

Tasman District Council The upgraded intersection of Berryfield Drive and Lower Queen St at Richmond West, near Nelson. (Video first published in June, 2021)

Once that “higher level” business case was approved, individual projects worth more than $2m such as the Berryfield Drive intersection could go through the required detailed business case process.

Waka Kotahi intends to complete the Richmond transport programme business case by the end of 2021.