Conviction for man who called his ex two minutes after protection order issued

Caleb Franich phoned his ex and told her “the games have begun”.

Minutes after police served him with a protection order, Caleb March Franich picked up the phone to call his ex partner.

Franich, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of contravening a protection order in Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts described how the police served Franich with a protection order at about 4.20pm on 14 August.

“[Franich] was angry. He scrunched up the police order and told officers to leave,” the summary said.

READ MORE:

* Man who 'robbed' daughter of childhood jailed for violent assaults and indecent offending

* Former cop appeals conviction and suppression ruling

* Four men jailed for 'wild west' shoot up of Taranaki gang pad



At 4.22pm he called his ex partner, leaving a voice message when she failed to answer the unknown number.

“You want to play games and send the cops over? Guess what, the games have begun. Silly girl. Very silly.”

Frightened, the woman called the police.

When the police arrested Franich and checked his phone, they found he had phoned the woman three times and left a text saying, “let the games begin”.

Franich’s lawyer Dave Holloway said his client appreciated the seriousness of his crime now that he understood what the protection order meant.

“He hasn’t had one of these orders in the past, has literacy issues, he got frustrated”

Judge Garry Barkle said it was important Franich understood that the order, which had been determined by a judge, was necessary and for the victim’s benefit.

“What you have to do is respect the conditions.”

The victim impact statement gave an insight into how the offending had affected Franich’s victim, Barkle said.

Barkle sentenced Franich to nine months’ supervision and ordered him to attend a stopping violence programme.

He was also ordered to complete 125 hours of community work and make an emotional harm payment to his victim of $500.