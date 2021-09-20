Man who dragged his partner up and down the stairs was under stress, court hears

David Charles MacDonald “took a stand” when his partner said she wanted to leave to be closer to family.

A man who dragged his partner up and down a flight of stairs by her arm told police he was “taking a stand” after she told him she wanted to leave.

David Charles Macdonald, 56, pleaded guilty in the Nelson District Court to a charge of assault on Monday.

The summary of facts said MacDonald and his partner, the victim, were at home at 4.30pm on July 31.

The victim told MacDonald she wasn't feeling well and went to lie down on the bedroom. When MacDonald followed her, the victim told him she wanted to move back up north to be closer to her family.

“MacDonald reacted by telling her he would help her pack now, and began pulling all her clothes out of her drawers and throwing them on the floor and down the stairs,” the summary said.

When the victim left the bedroom, MacDonald followed her, grabbing her by the arm and dragging her along the ground towards the stairwell. Pulling her by the arm, he dragged her headfirst down the stairs on her back.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff MacDonald's lawyer said his partner wanting to leave was ‘’the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

“She screamed at him, telling him she needed to go to the hospital as she was in a lot of pain.”

MacDonald pulled the woman back up the stairs by her arm and forced her into the shower, turning the shower on.

Moments later, he pulled her out of the shower by her arm and back down the stairs. He pulled her outside, telling her he would take her to hospital. The woman, who sustained carpet burns and bruising, refused to get into the car.

MacDonald told police: “I never meant to hurt her. I thought I'd make a stand.”

MacDonald’s lawyer Kelly Hennessey said his client had been under stress leading up to the incident, dealing with a family issue and a problem at work.

“His partner wanting to leave and go back up north ... that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

His record until now had been “pretty much clean”, Hennessey said.

Judge Garry Barkle said while stress might explain the actions, it did not excuse them.

“The victim sustained injuries from what took place. No doubt it would have been a hugely distressing incident,” Barkle said.

Barkle convicted MacDonald of the charge and ordered a nine-month period of supervision, 125 hours of community work and a $750 emotional harm payment to his victim. He also ordered MacDonald to engage with probation-ordered stopping violence programmes.