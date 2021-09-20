Federated Farmers lays complaint with the Ombudsman over Environment Southland rates increase

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon says the members and the wider community have not been able to compare current and future expenditure plans.

Southland Federated Farmers has laid a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman over the way Environment Southland approved its Long-Term Plan, citing unfairness, and missing and misleading information.

But Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said the council had not been made aware of the complaint, so was unable to comment.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said many of the region’s farmers were appalled the regional council had approved an LTP that would result in a general rates rise of 16-20 per cent.

Environment Southland councillors voted to increase by 20 per cent at deliberative meeting on June 29.

Two councillors, Allan Baird and Jeremy McPhail, voted against the motion, after arguing for a smaller increase.

Fed’s complaint to the Ombudsman alleges the regional council changed the accounting categories between the current LTP and the new one, which did not allow submitters to fairly analyse the direction and performance of the regional council.

It says the council also failed to follow an appropriate process in determining appropriate levels of debt and/or the possibility of debt-funding in comparison to the proposed rates rises, and failed to provide sufficient time and detail to enable fair consultation.

“Environment Southland has effectively undertaken a reset of operations, and has hidden that in changing the financial categories. Our members and the wider community have not been able to compare current and future expenditure plans,’’ Dillon said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon, left, and Federated Farmers life member David Rose, give their submission at Environment Southland's Long Term plan hearing in June.

Some councillors justified pushing ahead with the LTP on the basis there had only been 52 submissions, Dillon said.

Only 10 of those submitters supported the rates rise, and also that inadequate time had been allowed for consultation and deliberations, he said.

Environment Southland had until July 31 to approve the new plan. Consultation opened on May 3 for four weeks, hearings were held on June 23 and final deliberations were made by the full council on June 29.

“For a document which raises baseline rates by 20 per cent and locks these in, followed by subsequent and ongoing rates rises, this timeframe appears excessively short,” Dillon said.