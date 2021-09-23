'I didn't trust myself to speak': students given head start with language immersion class

When Alexander Montano arrived at Nelson College, the only English word the new Kiwi knew was “yes”.

It became a bit of a joke, but in reality it was a disorienting start, Montano said.

“I didn’t know what was going on in class; I didn’t trust myself to speak.”

However, just two years later, Montano’s English has come on in leaps and bounds, and his teachers say he is a success story.

The 15-year-old, originally from Colombia, is one of 17 students enrolled in Nelson College’s immersion ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programme, a homeroom-style course that runs for the full 25 hours of timetable.

Led by teachers Stephen Knoef and Jessica D’Ath, the programme began in response to the challenges faced by ESOL students and their teachers.

“Teachers in mainstream classes were struggling with some of the former refugee boys,” D’Ath said. “They had very little English, and were lost in mainstream social studies and science classes.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff "The boys who start to fly are the ones who can join a football team, and get out and start making friends with Kiwi or immigrant friends,” says teacher Stephen Knoef.

The immersion class helps boys get to grips not only with grammar and vocabulary, but to find their way into a new way of learning.

“It’s navigating a new way of life,” D’Ath said. “Having come through the [refugee] camps they don’t have much knowledge of the western education system.”

For Knoef, who teaches maths and science, the emphasis is on building on what his students know in a language-centric way.

“For example, teaching them how to measure and calculate area. You can’t assume they know what a centimetre is, what a unit is. And they might not have used a tape measure or ruler before.”

One of the biggest challenges is encouraging students use of English outside the classroom, D’Ath said.

To tackle this, they head into the community, to the spaces many of the students don’t realise are available to them. On a trip to the library, D’Ath discovered none of the boys had been there before: they did not know they were allowed to use it.

“I set up a scavenger hunt, with bonus points for talking to librarians, it was very challenging,” D’Ath said.

Interacting throws up hurdles, not only for ESOL speakers, but for the people they engage with, Knoef said.

“Success in language depends on the ability to interact with a sympathetic interlocutor. What we have noticed is the boys who start to fly are the ones who can join a football team, and get out and start making friends with Kiwi or immigrant friends.”

Alexander Montano has made friends through sport: he plays basketball and volleyball, and wants to play underwater hockey. And at his teacher’s insistence, he also joined the school production, which meant a giant step outside his comfort zone.

“[Miss D’Ath] asked me, do you want to join? I said no, I don’t think I can do it. But I liked it, if I have the chance, I’ll do it again.”