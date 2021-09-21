Vaccinate people queueing for KFC, Auckland councillor proposes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

An Auckland councillor is calling for vaccinations to be brought to people while they queue for fried chicken.

With lines expected at fast food outlets once the city drops to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said the idea could kill two birds with one stone.

“People are going be sitting in those queues, waiting for hours, [they’re] going to be in a good mood. So why wouldn't you take that opportunity, it’s right in your face,” she said.

Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley proposes bringing vaccinations to KFC drive-thrus where Aucklanders will be flocking to with the drop to alert level 3.

Loretta Roberts, National Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC), said bringing vaccinations to sites where people are already queueing is good for improving access.

“If they’re sitting waiting in a queue, it’s there, and it’s available, it’s not going to take any extra time...[because] people are often time-poor,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bartley said the fact that KFC has spacious outlets near some of the “suburbs of interest”, such as Māngere, Ōtara, Manurewa and Papatoetoe, also provides an easy opportunity where there is an effort to raise vaccination rates.

Bartley said more needs to be done to reach people in low-uptake areas.

“Don’t just rely on the normal ways of getting to communities.”

Bartley said the first few days after Auckland’s alert level drop, which will likely see the biggest queues, should be seized.

“The opportunity will be lost... when the initial excitement is gone,” she said.

According to Bartley, the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) had said it’s a good idea, but there are logistical challenges.

Bartley has also approached South Seas Healthcare, a Pasifika healthcare provider, who have expressed interest in potentially bringing their vaccination buses to KFC drive-thru’s.

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins has welcomed Bartley’s proposal, saying it highlighted a “principle” which is to take vaccinations to the hubs where people are.

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Manukau Ward Councillor Efeso Collins said bringing vaccinations to eateries and hubs would be beneficial for hard to reach communities.

Collins said the Pasifika community has seen successful vaccine initiatives done through churches and pop-up centres and this is another idea with potential.

While Collins acknowledged fast food is unhealthy and was himself involved in opposing the opening of a KFC in Ōtara last year, he said this is not about fried chicken, but vaccination.

“We can’t take a one-size-fits-all, and if we’re going to reach Māori and Pasifika young peoples, communities that are typically hard to reach, then let’s do everything to reach them,” he said.

“The fact remains we know our community, we know churches, we know KFC is one of the places where we unfortunately frequent... we’re not going to get to our people in the normal, traditional Euro-centric approach,” he said.

Collins said setting up vaccinations at fast-food eateries could work well in a suburb like Ōtara, which has the lowest vaccination rates in Auckland.

