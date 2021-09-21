Police officer keeps job after allegedly throwing bottle, hitting person

The alleged incident took place in August 2020 while the officer was off duty. (File photo)

A police officer has kept his job after allegedly throwing a bottle while off duty, hitting a person.

A summary released by the Independent Police Conduct Authority said the incident happened in Auckland city.

It was alleged that while off duty in August 2020, the police officer was involved in an “altercation” which saw him throw a bottle which hit a member of the public.

Police investigated the complaint, while the authority oversaw that investigation.

However, there wasn’t enough evidence to lay any charges against the policeman, police said.

The IPCA said he was “dealt with” by way of an employment sanction.

“The authority agreed with the findings and the outcome,” it said.

A police spokesman confirmed an employment investigation took place but said it could not comment further.

“We can confirm the individual involved remains a member of NZ Police.”