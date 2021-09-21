Gore High School to go through major redevelopment acknowledging tangata whenua

Gore High School is in the process of designing new buildings that will acknowledge local histories and tangata whenua.

A major transformation is in the works for Gore High School’s infrastructure and its teaching policies, with plans to incorporate mātauranga Māori (Māori holistic worldview).

Gore High School rector John McKinlay said he and the school board had been working with the Ministry of Education for three years to try and modernise the buildings that were mostly built in the 1950s.

Because the buildings were old, maintenance was more expensive than a modern building, he said.

“A classroom that is bounded by four concrete walls, to try and create a breakout space or a different way of using it is really very expensive.”

Because it was too hard for the school to fix the problems by itself through their maintenance regime, it reached out to the Ministry of Education, he said.

The aim is to design 12 teaching spaces across two new blocks, which will also include new drama and music facilities and a new library hub, replacing older teaching blocks.

The current music block and the library will be demolished and the technology block will be repaired and refurbished.

“The design of these new buildings will provide flexible and collaborative spaces, which will enhance student learning as we will be able to deliver the curriculum in more innovative ways,” McKinlay said.

For these upcoming infrastructure changes, the school had consulted with the Hokonui Rūnanga so that the new building designs would acknowledge tangata whenua and local histories.

Starting in 2023, Gore High School along with other schools in Aotearoa will also be implementing teaching through a Māori holistic world view.

“It’s part of new NCEA requirements, it's called mātauranga Māori. It’s also Aotearoa New Zealand histories.

”It’s not just Gore High School that will be teaching Māori knowledge and Māori philosophies and comparing those with perhaps other philosophies like Western philosophies and giving value to their knowledge in that regard,” McKinlay said.

Hokonui Rūnanga cultural advisor Matu Coleman-Clarke said the project was about Gore High School finding their cultural narrative.

“They sort of saw there are gaps within their Māori population of feeling sort of semi-grounded within the school,” he said.

Coleman-Clarke also spoke about the Rūnanga consulting the school on how Māori deem education to be within Māori eyes.

“How we apply that is a hard sort of question, so that’s one of the talks that we will be having with not only the teaching staff but the students and their whānau as well.

The design process will start off in the new year and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.