Police apologise to man after he was imprisoned for 13 days due to a 'lack of urgency' to check his alibi

Police have apologised to a man who was held in custody for 13 days due to a lack of urgency to investigate his alibi. (File photo).

A man was held in Rimutaka Prison for 13 days due to a “flawed” identification process and a lack of urgency by police to investigate his alibi, according to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The police watchdog oversaw an investigation into the incident, which took place in August 2019, after it learned a man had been wrongfully arrested and detained by police in Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said the man was remanded in custody “by consent”, meaning no bail application was made, in relation to firearms offences.

Police’s investigation into the incident found his arrest wasn't lawful and was based on a flawed identification process, an IPCA outcome report stated.

“This error was compounded by a lack of urgency by police to investigate the alibi information which was provided by the suspect and his partner on the day of arrest,” the IPCA said.

Police wrote to the man to apologise for the errors.

The police spokeswoman said that while it accepted the investigation’s findings, subsequent police inquiries have since determined the arrest was lawful.

“We accept more could have been done from an investigation perspective to confirm identity and alibi and our staff have taken learnings from this incident,” she said.

Police managers spoke to the arresting officer about the best practice for the identification of suspects and circulated the details to other officers in the district, so they could learn from the incident, the investigation report said.

An IPCA spokesperson said it was alerted to the incident in September 2019 and referred the matter to police for investigation. The police carried out the investigation, under the IPCA’s oversight.

A similar investigation overseen by the IPCA, which released the investigation findings in June, found a man was wrongly arrested after being mistaken for another person and held in custody for five days.

“Police did not oppose bail for the man, who was represented by counsel, and he was remanded in custody for five days before the error was recognised, at which point he was immediately released. The man did not at any stage question his arrest or raise any objection to being held in custody,” the findings stated.

Police accepted that the staff who dealt with the man failed to follow correct procedures in checking his identity when he presented at a police station, and he was issued with a formal apology.