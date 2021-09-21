Dash cam reveals horror of 'avoidable' crash that killed almost an entire family

Margaret Luke was wearing gumboots, driving an overloaded vehicle and speeding around a corner before the fatal smash that claimed her life, as well as her partner, five of their children and another driver.

That’s according to the Coroner’s report into the April 2019 horror smash on State Highway 1 at Atiamuri.

Coroner Mike Robb’s report examines the circumstances before and during the crash that claimed the lives of Luke, 35, her partner David Poutawa, 42, and children Trinity, 13, Chanley, 11, Jahnero, 10, Akacia, 8, and Khyus, 7.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF

David Poutawa Jr suffered significant head injuries but survived.

Jennifer Rodgers, the driver of the other vehicle, also died at the scene from her injuries.

Luke was driving a 2009 Honda Stream seven-seater back to Tokoroa after visiting whānau in Hastings.

The vehicle contained eight passengers, its tyres did not meet Warrant of Fitness standards, and no-one was wearing a seatbelt.

TOM LEE/STUFF The crash scene on State Highway 1 near the intersection of Ohakuri Rd.

Luke was also likely fatigued before starting the two-hour, twenty-minute drive as she went to bed at 11pm the Saturday night, waking at 4am.

Witnesses said that Luke had not been consuming alcohol, but on the Saturday had “some cannabis”.

The moments leading up to the collision were also caught on a camera at the base of the windscreen of the vehicle being driven by Rodgers, who was travelling from Cambridge to Palmerston North, with a planned stop at Taupō.

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times Sherilyn Poutawa, surrounded by whanau, spoke about the loss of her son David Poutawa, his partner Margaret Luke and five of their children in the wake of the crash, saying “no words can fully describe the agony, the anguish, that our whānau are experiencing.”

“As the Honda enters the corner it appears to be under control before then starting to slide counter-clockwise with the rear of the vehicle sliding towards the centreline and the front of the vehicle pointing to the inside of the curve away from the road,” the report said.

“The footage shows Margaret over-correcting the Honda, turning the front of the vehicle back onto the road but then pointing towards the centreline rather than straight ahead in the correct lane.

“The front wheels of the Honda can be seen hitting the centreline before there is a violent swing of the vehicle in the opposite direction ... A T-bone collision occurred with the Kia colliding head-on into the driver’s side of the Honda.”

The report noted Rodgers had “no realistic prospect of avoiding the collision”.

An analysis of the Kia found Rodgers was travelling below the 100kmh speed limit, however a review of the footage found the Honda “was travelling at a speed greater than other vehicles travelling in the same direction”.

The Serious Crash Unit assessed Luke’s speed at around 115kmh prior to the loss of control.

Robb said the Honda also lost control on a stretch of surface that had lower friction value, though it met required standards.

“Accordingly, excess speed likely led to the initial loss of control,” the report said.

“Margaret was wearing gumboots at the time of driving the Honda; wearing gumboots while driving is not recommended as they can negatively impact on operation of the foot pedals.”

Robb also said Luke had THC in her blood system, and that while he “cannot ignore the evidence” he deemed it unlikely cannabis consumption had ongoing psychoactive effect at the time of driving.

“The evidence supports a conclusion that Margaret was likely fatigued by the time she lost control of the Honda.”

Robb cited additional factors including excess speed, not driving to wet conditions, wearing gumboots, no roadway barrier between lanes and the fact Luke was driving on a learner licence.

The number of passengers in the Honda, and the fact no seat belts were worn, increased the death toll.

“These tragic and entirely avoidable deaths highlight these dangers,” Robb said.