Wind season likely to bring gales to South Island in coming days

A low crossing New Zealand delivers some adverse weather throughout the week, including a spell a heavy rain and very strong wind for Auckland and Northland late Wednesday or early Thursday.

It is northwest wind season, with forecasters warning the next dose of severe warm winds could land this weekend.

MetService has warned a strong northwest front that will build across the South Island early on Saturday will lead to gusty warm winds throughout the Canterbury region.

A forecaster said a severe weather outlook was in place and there was a 40 per cent chance severe northwest gales would blow in.

The front will also bring heavy rain to the western side of the South Island, which is expected to spill over the spine of the Southern Alps and reach the headwaters and higher parts of inland Canterbury on Saturday and Sunday.

Canterbury Weather Updates has also forecasted northwesterly winds will build on Friday and become strong to gale force on Saturday.

Heavy and significant rain would also affect the Main Divide and Canterbury, it predicted.