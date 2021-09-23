Rotorua's three MPs united in opposition against additional MIQ hotels in tourism hub

Opposition to another MIQ facility in Rotorua, similar to the Crowne Plaza facility pictured, is building.

The possibility of an additional MIQ facility in Rotorua has created an unlikely political alliance – with National MP Todd McClay, Māori Party MP Rawiri Waititi and Labour List MP Tamati Coffey all united in opposition.

The unified voice from Rotorua’s three MPs comes in the wake of the joint head of managed isolation and quarantine, Megan Main, confirming Rotorua may host additional facilities.

“We are still in the early stages of investigating potential options for new facility locations, including in Rotorua and Christchurch, but no decisions have been made,” she said.

Main said a number of complex issues had to be worked through including suitability of hotels, workforce supply and proximity to hospital and transport facilities before any final decision was made by Cabinet.

“We are mindful of the impact additional facilities could have on local iwi, workforces, housing, and economic activity – including tourism, and these will be part of our assessments, discussions and considerations,” she said.

“Iwi engagement is vital and taking this step early on now reflects our deep commitment to building and strengthening relationships with our Iwi-Māori partners in our MIQ regions.”

As far as the iwi response, Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chair Monty Morrison was crystal clear.

“Collectively we all don’t want another one being stood up,” he said.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chair Monty Morrison was clear in his view that Rotorua could not sustain, and did not want, additional MIQ facilities.

“For Te Arawa to say no when the Government comes asking, we have never said no before, this is a first time.”

Morrison said he was concerned about a number of factors, including the impact on Rotorua’s tourism and hospitality sectors, and safety.

He said a lot of attention was paid to Rotorua’s three existing MIQ facilities, “but the services to provide that safety is at a stretch”.

Morrison’s concerns were echoed by Lakes DHB board member Lyall Thurston.

“Rotorua has shown manaakitanga, it’s been stretched out like a rubber band on this one.”

He said the Lakes DHB chair had written to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to inform them of their concerns, and it was his personal view that it would be “beyond our capacity to assist further”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi said he believed Rotorua was also being eyed up for a quarantine facility for people with Covid-19, something he feared would add more pressure on the local health system.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said it had been made “very clear” at a meeting with MIQ officials involving council, iwi, Lakes DHB and Rotorua Economic Development that “Rotorua cannot sustain any more MIQ facilities”.

“Our community has taken on its fair share of MIQ for some time now and we have accepted this at a time when we are also trying to rebuild our economy, and despite housing challenges that have required the use of accommodation stock to fulfil a critical need.

“Running MIQ facilities impacts on local DHB, police and security resources, and those are resources our community misses out on and that therefore increase risk in these areas. We also need to retain capacity for visitors – which we currently still have.”

The issue has also prompted rare consensus from Rotorua’s three MPs.

Rotorua National MP Todd McClay told Stuff he believed Rotorua “is doing more than its fair share, many other parts of the country have capacity”.

He also said he was concerned about the knock-on effect for tourism as he believed it was possible two extra Rotorua hotels could be used for MIQ.

“Five of our largest hotels as MIQ for years, it won’t be weeks or months.”

Getty-Images Rotorua’s National MP Todd McClay said he believed Rotorua had done more than its fair share of the MIQ work.

McClay said he had written to Covid-19 Repsonse Minister Chris Hipkins to ask for clarification on the matter in a letter dated September 10. He said the letter, seen by Stuff, had yet to receive a reply.

Labour List MP Tamati Coffey said he has been clear about his opposition to Rotorua hosting additional MIQ, saying it was time for other locations across the country to pick up some of the slack.

Māori Party Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi said he believed Rotorua could be in line for two additional facilities, one being a quarantine facility.

“This changes the prospects completely for the people of Te Arawa and Rotorua,” he said.

“The addition of a quarantine facility in Rotorua keeps and brings those infectious, to our community. This only increases the potential for a MIQ breach leading to a community outbreak.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff Rumours have been swirling in Rotorua that the Holiday Inn may become the tourism hub’s latest MIQ facility.

“It adds more pressure on the local health system and ultimately means more lockdowns. This would be disastrous for Rotorua, and especially Māori who make up 45 per cent of the Rotorua population.

“This is not about stopping MIQ and we understand the urgency at which whānau overseas want and need to return to Aotearoa. But the Government need to look at investing in the infrastructure to support this effort. If it means building purpose-built facilities or upgrades to Queenstown’s hospital – so be it.”

Minister Hipkins announced at Wednesday’s 1pm press conference a decision on the location of new MIQ facilities would be announced soon, and his office told Stuff “this week, or next week at the latest”.