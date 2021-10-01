What happens to coal-mining towns in a coal-free future?

Bruce “Carter” Allan had heard whispers of a coal-free New Zealand for years, but he never thought the day would come where coal would actually leave Ohai.

“I didn’t think this day would come. But looking back on it, even back in the 1970s, there were rumours that New Zealand would phase out coal,” he said wistfully.

Born in 1947, Allan has lived in Ohai, a historic mining town about 65km northwest of Invercargill, his whole life.

One of his earliest memories was watching diesel locomotives first arrive at the Ohai Railway Board in the 1950s to transport coal between Wairio and Ohai mines.

New Vale Ohai Coal announced in September its Ohai mine will close and rehabilitation work is expected to continue for the next two to three years.

The company cited escalating environment compliance costs, the overhead costs of ageing infrastructure and the loss of a major consumer in its decision to close.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report on the physical science of climate change, which has been labelled a “code red” for humanity to get out of fossil fuels, and fast.

But what does that mean for old mining towns such as Ohai and Nightcaps in Southland?

Nestled at the base of the Takitimu mountains, there’s a distinct stillness to the air in Ohai. The old railway line sits dormant in the centre of town, and the orange and green Newvale Ohai Coal logo is one of the few on display in the main street.

Ricahrd Soper Collection/ICC Archives Workers at the Nightcaps mine, circa 1900.

It’s a very different Ohai to the one Allan grew up in. He thought there were roughly 1200 people living in the town in the 1960s.

“We had everything here back then, we went to school, we had a bakery, four local grocery shops, petrol bowsers, post office, a bank, we didn’t have a police station though – Nightcaps had one, but we didn’t need one here, we’re all good people you see,” he said with a grin.

“When I started in the 50s [working on the mine] there were 400 [workers], by the time I retired in September 2003 there were 40 probably.”

There had been an overwhelming sense of comradery amongst the miners, with workers filling up each other's boxes if they had to go train at the local rugby club or if they fell ill, so they could still receive a pay packet.

According to Walter T. Guttery’s In the Shadow of the Takitimus: The Story of Ohai and the Coalfields the Ohai Railway Board had transported more than 200,000 tons of coal per year between Wairio and Ohai in 1975.

In the 1980s mechanisation kick-started a wave of redundancies in both Ohai and Nightcaps, transforming each town.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Ohai lifetime resident and retired coal miner Bruce Allan worked in the Ohai coal mine for more than 40 years.

“When you started as a boy and everybody knew everybody, it stopped with mechanisation...to me the comradery and the trust and the friendship just went out the door,” Allan said.

Stu Dobbie also worked at the Ohai coal mine for more than 20 years, moving on to the building trade in Invercargill after underground mining ended in September 2003.

He recalled a strong sporting culture, with school boys up to senior rugby playing competitively in both Ohai and Nightcaps and a strong attendance at each local golf club on Sundays.

“The effects of the town started in 1987 when they first started redundancies. A lot of young people left,” he said.

The clubs amalgamated as the population continued to decline, as did the golf and bowling clubs.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stu Dobbie says retaining the Laing trophy for five consecutive years has bought a buzz back to the Nightcaps Golf Club after a heartbreakingly difficult few years.

In Nightcaps, eight kilometres down the road from Ohai, coal mining was still active through the Bathurst owned Takitimu coal mine, but most workers were now from out of town, he said.

Bathurst chief executive Richard Tacon said the Takitimu mine employed 50 people, and had three to four years left of life.

An exploration permit had been granted to the New Brighton forestry block between Ohai and Nightcaps owned by the Southland District Council, which would extend the life of coal and employment in the area for an extra two to three years to 2029 if resource consent for mining was granted.

“We think we’ll probably be out of coal in the area by 2030, that’ll be us,” he said.

“We’ll keep our people informed all the way on what the life of the mine is, so they can make decisions around their lives, and then assist them where we can in finding other employment,” he said

Forest and Bird have sought a judicial review of the Southland District Council’s decision to allow exploratory access to the block on the grounds that the council acted illegally in not considering the implications of climate change in its decision.

A hearing on the review has yet to be held.

Consultation with suppliers and users of coal had occurred under government strategy with large users stating they can be coal-free by 2037, and Bathurst was adapting to that, Tacon said.

“We are looking at what the New Zealand policy settings are, and at what dairy factories can do in terms of how many of their plants they can convert each year... that’s where that target came from. It’s felt by that industry that that is achievable by them,” he said

“We’re not going to develop a new coal project unless it’s fully backed by a customer. All of our domestic mines are fully contracted, it’s already pre-bought before we even break dirt.”

The focus for Bathurst now was on keeping the economy running and supporting customers whilst the transition away from coal occurred, and then focusing on other facets of the business including steel-making and minerals such as copper, which are required in electric vehicles.

Taking advantage of rehabilitated coal-mining land for renewable energy in the form of solar panels was also a potential option, he said.

“We are looking at alternative land uses outside pastoral forestry, and one of those is, in the North Island in particular where there’s a lot of sunlight, partnering with someone for solar energy,” he said

“About 70 per cent of our coal goes in to steel making now, and we’re hoping to grow that to over 90 per cent in the next three years.”

Bev Evans, another Nightcaps resident, recalls the heyday of coal-mining like it was yesterday.

“People get blinkered about the coal mines at times. But this was a coal mining town 100 years ago,” she said.

She remembers the names and locations of each store growing up: there were two grocer shops, a draper shop, a bakery, two butcher shops, a garage, a pub, a post office, an import business, a hairdresser, a public library and a movie theatre.

An influx of new residents in Nightcaps had seen developments in the town in recent years, and Evans thought the town had potential for a bright future.

“A couple of years ago I would have said I’m worried, but over the last two years I think Nightcaps itself has picked itself up and is back on track. It’s never going to be as big as it was, but that is progress so to speak.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kelly Day has a huge passion for Ohai, and although disappointed in the mine closure, believes there’s opportunity for the town to grow.

Wallace Takitimu community board member Kelly Day whole-heartedly believes Ohai is “that little secret that got out” and that there is life in the old coal town yet.

Day moved to Ohai 28 years ago as a self-confessed rebellious teenager from Invercargill, and speaks proudly of the town she has grown up with.

Newcomers are flocking from the North Island, which she thinks is because of the beauty of the Takitimu mountains, the relatively low housing prices and the smell of coal the town is known for.

“That’s something I’ve heard, that when they come in here it smells like grandma’s house,” she laughed.

New residents are starting to bring back life to the town. A shop is due to open for the first time in many years on the Ohai main strip.

“When I hear that, they [the new owners] come from Rotorua themselves, and they’re opening a shop because they’ve seen a need, it fills me with hope,” Day said.

Employment had begun to diversify long before the mine's closure, and would continue to grow as the internet allowed people to work from home.

Day wants to memorialise the history of coal-mining and development of the town. She plans to put Ohai on the tourist route, redevelop the community hall as a hub, and construct a walkway along the old railway road between Ohai and Nightcaps.

She is asking outside agencies, such as the council, to engage with the township to make the ideas a reality.

“We need those big boys that have the power and the funding to come to sit with us, we have some visions, we just need the push. We’ve got good goals, good people, we just need someone to come,” she said.

United Secretary-General António Guterres says the IPCC report must be a “death knell” for coal, and called for all OECD Organisation for Economic Co-operation and development countries, of which New Zealand is a part, to build no more coal plants from 2021, phase out of existing coal by 2030 and end all new fossil fuel exploration to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Great South strategic projects general manager Steve Canny said becoming coal-free was also a market-related issue, and could begin to affect the quality of both New Zealand and Southland exports.

“Many of the leading markets in the world are seeking less carbon in their products, New Zealand really has to recognise that it has to decarbonise, because probably quicker than we think it’ll affect our ability to enter certain markets,” he said.

“In the areas in which coal mining historically has occurred there’s no question that there’s localised impacts. It’s hard for those communities to accept that significant challenge and there’s no quick fixes to be frank.”

He pointed to increased vacancies in agriculture and industries such as forestry, which had significant opportunities for growth as biomass becomes increasingly used for energy production, as potential new avenues for coal-dominated areas.

For Allan though, nothing could beat those 41 years underground at Ohai. He still kept his old shovel, tools and head torch stored neatly in his garage and careful piles of coal in his back shed. He had stayed in the old mining town long after retirement, with no plans to move anytime soon.

“I think I’m the oldest living resident here, it makes you feel bloody good,” he said.