Chances of survival for baby orca Toa were low, euthanasia the 'ethical' choice

Plimmerton resident Justin Stretch (Ngāti Toa) saw the pod enter the harbour on Sunday afternoon. He'd been helping the team care for baby orca Toa at the Plimmerton Boating Club around the clock since.

A mission to reunite a baby orca with its pod after becoming stranded near Wellington was always unlikely to succeed, newly released documents show.

Despite this, conservation officials spent nearly $130,000 trying to keep the male calf they named Toa alive.

The Department of Conservation has released vet reports, costings, and communications around the stranding, care and the search for his missing pod, which show reservations over early efforts to look after the orca.

Toa stranded near Plimmerton on July 11 when a wave swept him on to rocks. Significant efforts were made to keep him alive until he could be repatriated with his pod. However, he died on July 23.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The operation in July to care for and repatriate Toa, the baby orca, with his pod cost nearly $130,000, Department of Conservation documents show. (File photo)

Screenshots of a WhatsApp chat between experts worldwide who were consulted about Toa’s care show one was “horrified” he was taken out of the water following the initial rescue.

The total cost of the operation was $129,780. Nearly half, $62,060, covered staffing, while operating costs for expenses, including equipment, helicopter hire, and food for volunteers, came to $67,720.

Euthanasia was mentioned as early as the day after the stranding, because Toa was still entirely dependent on his absent mother.

One expert cautioned against raising public expectations: “I agree it is too soon to make plans but it is maybe not too soon to manage public expectations regarding the unlikely ultimate happy ending?”

An expert from the International Fund for Animal Welfare said they would euthanise given the likelihood of success was “almost non-existent”.

“Pods don't abandon calves without reason.”

Text messages show shooting Toa while under sedation was the preferred method of euthanasia.

Supplied Cost of baby orca Toa’s rescue operation.

The orca was kept in a makeshift sea pen at Plimmerton Boating Club, and was briefly moved into a collapsible pool when the sea became rough.

All scenarios mapped by DOC showed none had more than a moderate chance of success.

Experts endorsed the idea of tagging the calf in order to track him if released, but this was never followed through – the calf died the next day.

Whale Rescue/Orca Research Trust, which worked with DOC to care for the orca, said Toa died after “he rapidly deteriorated” and on-site vets were unable to save him.

It came just in time for DOC. A subcommittee of the Animal Ethics Committee reached a unanimous decision that the best ethical outcome for the calf was euthanasia, “prior to further deterioration”, on July 22 – the day before he died.

A postmortem was vetoed by iwi for cultural reasons, and although a CT scan was floated as a viable idea, it was too late to be undertaken.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Toa does orca yoga in his pool ahead of a planned move back to the ocean pen. (File photo)

Documents show DOC and Orca Research Trust/Whale Rescue were not always singing from the same song sheet.

On July 20, Whale Rescue posted on Facebook: “There have been some disturbing reports in the media of his health deteriorating, we want to reassure everyone he is fine and doing well, these reports are totally false.”

However, a statement from DOC the following morning said “some of the injuries sustained by the calf during the stranding are healing well, but others require ongoing monitoring”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The area of the boat club where Toa was kept while the hunt for his family continued. (File photo)

“The calf did display some short-term signs of discomfort in his gut, likely associated with trying to get the delicate balance of feeding requirements right.” Vet reports confirm DOC’s statement.

Internal communications between DOC staff raised concerns over Whale Rescue’s messaging.

“Communications by [Ingrid] Visser’s organisations have built public expectations that a successful release is possible and that absolutely every effort will be made to make this happen. There is likely to be a very strong negative reaction at site and online.”