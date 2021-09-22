Pair rescued from sinking vessel near Dunedin

Two people have been rescued from a vessel that sunk near Cape Saunders on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Cape Saunders, north of PuddingstoneRock on Otago Peninsula, on Wednesday.

Police were informed the pair had been picked up out of the water by another vessel at 11.26am.

No injuries were reported, a spokesperson said.

It’s understood the pair were being taken to Port Chalmers, about 15 kilometres northeast of Dunedin’s city centre.

Both police and Maritime NZ had been notified of the incident.