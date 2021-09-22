Auckland woman, 28, found dead after going missing during walk

Lena Harrap did not return to her Mount Albert home from a walk early on Wednesday morning.

A young Auckland woman has been found dead after going missing during a walk.

Lena Harrap was last seen about 6am on Wednesday when she left her Mount Albert home.

Police said the 28-year-old failed to return and was reported missing by her family just before 1pm.

“Lena has Down syndrome and is vision impaired, and police and her family are worried about her welfare and want to make sure she is safe,” police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she often walked around the Jersey Ave, Owairaka Reserve and Harbutt Reserve areas.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert after the body of Lena Harrap was found.

On Wednesday evening, Harrap’s body was found on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, a police spokesperson confirmed.

“Police are have been in the process of notifying next of kin, and will be supporting the family through Victim Support,” inspector Jason Homan said.

“The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police have cordoned off a walkway on the maunga.

Police will be making inquiries to determine her cause of death.

A post-mortem examination will be completed on Thursday.

Cordons are in place around the maunga and access through Grande Ave has been blocked.