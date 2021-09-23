Fire crews battle large blaze at mid-Canterbury hotel

At least four fire crews are battling a large blaze that broke out at the Sheffield Hotel about 1.15am on Thursday. (File photo).

At least four fire crews are battling a large blaze that broke out at a mid-Canterbury hotel overnight.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Sheffield Hotel on Wrights Rd in Sheffield, about 55 kilometres west of Christchurch, at 1.15am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Riwai Grace said the sole occupant of the hotel was woken by smoke alarms and called 111.

He said the fire was burning within the roof space of the hotel’s second floor.

Past renovations to the hotel was making it tough for firefighters fighting the blaze as it had caused “concealed ceiling and roof spaces”, Grace said.

Four crews were continuing to fight the blaze as of 6.30am.

No one had been injured and no other properties were being threatened, he said.

The cause of the fire or whether it was suspicious was still under investigation and a fire investigator would return to the scene later on Thursday.

There has been a hotel on the Sheffield site since 1882.