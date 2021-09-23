Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Tasman District

Police have notified the council about reports of surface flooding and a slip on the Wakefield-Kohatu section of State Highway 6, south of Nelson. (File photo)

Reports are coming in of low-lying flooding in parts of the Tasman District, and Tākaka Hill is closed due to a slip.

Tasman District Council tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Waimea West Rd was currently closed due to flooding and there was the potential for flooding in Upper Tākaka.

A woman posted on Facebook that there was flooding across the road by the Challenge Fuel station, Mrs Smith’s Cafe, and on School Rd in Riwaka. She also thought the river was rising.

Tasman District Council community relations manager Chris Choat said that while the Motueka river was up, it was still 300 cubic metres below overflowing its stop banks.

READ MORE:

* Reports of flooding and a slip on Wakefield-Kohatu Highway

* Stormy weather causes slips, trees down, surface flooding around Tasman

* Nelson, Tasman region isolated after flooding, main highway to Golden Bay reopens



“It will be up over the initial banks, but it won’t be over the stop banks.”

The council said on social media on Thursday afternoon that contractors were working to clear a slip on Tākaka Hill and the road was closed.

Police have also received reports of flooding and a slip on the Wakefield-Kohatu section of State Highway 6, south of Nelson.

A police spokeswoman said the reports came in just after 7am on Thursday of the flooding and slip on the highway, near the intersection of Quail Valley Rd.

The road was still open and Tasman District Council had been notified to organise a contractor to inspect the area, the spokeswoman said.

Motorists were urged to take care.

Choat said that there were four slips on Marahau Hill and some on Waiwhero Rd. Contractors were currently on the scene at these locations clearing blockages.

He warned drivers of rural roads to take care, as there was surface flooding on roads in Motueka, Riwaka, Moutere, and Waimea West.

Choat said the rain was forecasted to finish early afternoon. Until then, drivers needed to be aware that what was around the corner could possibly be different to what was there yesterday.

“People need to be aware of road conditions and drive through them.”