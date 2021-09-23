Water reform will save Christchurch residents money - but not as much as first thought

Under planned reforms, councils nationwide would lose control of drinking, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

New independent analysis supports Government claims that Christchurch homeowners would save money under controversial water reforms – but not as much as first thought.

In June, the Government said that by transferring control of water assets to a planned new independent entity, households in the city would pay on average $1640 for an annual water bill in 2051.

By comparison, if the council kept delivering water itself, a household bill in the same year would be $2720 – a difference of $1080.

These numbers were determined by the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS).

A new independent analysis, by consultants Morrison Low, said the $1080 gap between the two household bills in Christchurch is actually closer to $660 or $460 because of some incorrect assumptions by WICS, such as having the wrong number of households for Christchurch.

Because of these assumptions, Christchurch City Council believes it could realistically deliver more affordable water for residents if it opts out of the reforms and keeps control.

The council’s water boss Helen Beaumont said the Morrison Low analysis made it clear that an outcome where the council could provide more affordable water was “a far more realistic proposition” than first suggested by the Government.

“We believe it is important that the public, and elected members, are aware of this when deciding on the best option for Christchurch,” Beaumont said.

The Morrison Low analysis said that the WICS figures showing reform was more affordable may be contentious, but added: “They are directionally accurate”.

The consultants determined that Christchurch ratepayers were “likely to have lower household charges under the proposed entity delivery model than through continued council service delivery”.

Morrison Low said there were only two scenarios where the council could deliver water more affordably than the proposed independent entity, which would take control of Christchurch’s water infrastructure if the reforms go ahead.

These were if the proposed entity does not achieve all of its modelled efficiencies, or if the council invests less than what is required in its infrastructure.

Christchurch’s city council appears to be turning against the water reforms.

On Wednesday, mayor Lianne Dalziel described the reforms as flawed and said Christchurch should opt out.

The council has expressed concern about several other aspects of the reforms, including the loss of local influence, uncertainty about the future of chlorination, the inclusion of stormwater assets, and management of debt.

It will meet on Monday to discuss its official feedback to the Government.

Dalziel wants the community to be consulted before the council decides whether to opt in or out of the reforms.

In their draft feedback to the Government, council staff say they are concerned by a number of assumptions in the WICS numbers.

The council expressed doubt that the new entity would realise all of its projected efficiencies.

It said its concerns called into question whether all councils in New Zealand would be better off financially with reforms.

This week, a Department of Internal Affairs spokesman was quoted saying the WICS analysis did include “a degree of uncertainty and may underestimate the investment required.”

Still, the spokesman added, “any increase in costs is likely to be significantly greater without reform”.