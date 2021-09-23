Taitā College among first in the country to vaccinate on school grounds

Taitā College students were proud to get vaccinated, to protect their whānau and wider community. (Pictured left to right) Nico Alderson, Cruz Campbell, Ava-Rose Wichman, Diago Phillips and Lucy Tagoai.

Taitā College students brushed off nerves on Thursday, proud to be among the first schools in the country to host vaccinations.

“It’s just like a little stick poking you for a second, it doesn’t even feel like it’s going in,” Nico Alderson​,15, said moments after they had had their inoculation for Covid-19.

About 50 junior and senior students at the Lower Hutt high school got the Pfizer jab, with teachers and vaccinators from Unichem Upper Hutt Pharmacy present.

It was a big topic of conversation in the school yard, they said, and some of the students convinced other friends to roll up their sleeves and give it a go.

READ MORE:

* Taita College's magic moment: Government pledges $32 million to redevelopment

* Auckland businessman invests $450,000 in free lunches for Taita College students

* Taita College celebrates four scholarships between three students



“My friend didn’t want to get it done, she didn’t want to go somewhere, and I told her we should get it done together at school – so we did,” Ava-Rose Wichman​,16, who wants to be nurse, said.

“I got it done first, so she wasn’t as nervous.”

And the lollipops helped too.

“There was a container of lollipops sitting there while we were being vaccinated, so it was like, OK, I’m fine to do this,” Alderson said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “The kids are our best ambassadors to make a difference in our communities, and to help their families and whānau as well,” Taitā College principal Karen Morgan said.

Principal Karen Morgan​ said she was “so proud” of the students’ enthusiasm.

“The kids are our best ambassadors to make a difference in our communities, and to help their families and whānau as well.

“The buzz in the room, the feeling of confidence was incredible.”

The school has a roll of 400 students, but Morgan thought about half had already received their first jab with parents.

A number of anti-vaccination protestors outside the grounds beforehand hadn’t deterred the students or the school, spurring them on instead.

The school would host another vaccination hub, a drive-through event, during holidays on October 14, between 11–2pm.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Taitā College was among the first to hold vaccinations on school grounds in the country on Thursday.

“It means you can bring your family, your aunty and your nan, and we will have that space for our community, for our whānau and families who will feel comfortable coming here.”

Pharmacist Duncan Sutherland​ said it was rewarding to bring vaccinations to the students, and delivering healthcare wasn’t a “one-size fits all”.

And once it was over, there was relief and pride, Diago Phillips​,15, said.

“I tell my friends if I can do it, you can do it, anyone can do it – just don’t look.”

Morgan said she wanted the school to do its part for the country.

“We’ve got to lead from the front, and give our community confidence to say this is ok, we can do this together and show them different ways to do vaccinations.”

According to the Ministry of Health, over 300,930 people aged between 12 and 19 have received their first vaccination dose in New Zealand, and 43,083 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

More vaccinations in schools will be rolled out around over the coming months, with Nelson College holding a walk-in vaccination centre on September 28 and 30, between 3.15–5.00pm.