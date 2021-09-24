Get ready to change your clocks, daylight saving starts on Sunday

Get ready to change your clocks and check your smoke alarms because daylight saving (not savings) starts on Sunday.

Clocks will go forward one hour from 2am on September 26 – so from 2am to 3am – giving everyone an extra hour to enjoy the outdoors in the evening.

Smartphones and devices usually updated automatically, so there was no change needed, but those reliant on other appliances and technology would need to make the change manually.

This marker was also a reminder for people to check their smoke alarms at home – take note of the expiry date, the battery, the cleanliness of the alarm and its placement.

Daylight saving would end on April 3, 2022.

New Zealand first introduced daylight saving in 1927. Since then, it had been a rather contentious topic.

Tourism bodies in Te Anau recently floated the idea of keeping daylight saving in place permanently to give visitors an extra hour to do things.