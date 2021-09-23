Fale malae receives go-ahead for Frank Kitts Park

Wellington City Council has given the go-ahead for a national fale malae to be built at Frank Kitts Park.

The council on Thursday gave in-principle support for the fale malae to be built on a 1741-square-metre section opposite Whairepo Lagoon.

The decision means the underground car park at Frank Kitts Park, which is earthquake-prone, will be demolished. The car park has not been in use since it was discovered to be at risk, with events like Wellington Underground Market closing as a result.

The council’s approval comes at a critical time, as the Fale Malae Trust, which is spearheading the project, prepares to present a business case for funding to the Ministry of Culture and Heritage by the end of September.

The national fale malae would have a Pacific focus and would be a multi-purpose venue that would host both corporate and cultural events, as well as meetings and gatherings. The idea was for it to bring in enough money to cover its own expenses while contributing to broader economic growth.

The project is a partnership with the Fale Malae Trust, Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington, Wellington City Council, central government and Pasifika communities.

In most Pacific communities, a fale (structure) plays a central role for communal activities, including as a village green or malae (marae).

A new Chinese Garden is also among plans for Frank Kitts Park.

Frank Kitts Park is set to undergo a major redevelopment to proceed, including a planned Chinese Garden of Beneficence, which already has consent, and replacing the children’s playground in January 2022.

But the proposed siting of the fale at the park received backlash from some submitters, including former councillor Helene Ritchie, who claimed the proposal would breach the 2001 Waterfront Framework, which guarantees a certain amount of green space be retained.

But council officers said the fale malae would not breach the Waterfront Framework.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said at the council meeting on Thursday evening that it appeared the car park at Frank Kitts Park was on “death row”, but its demolition could be as far out as 2024.

The fale may not stack up, or there could be issues with resource consent, he said.

Many councillors spoke to the importance of having the fale located on the moana (sea)–a key connector of Aotearoa to the rest of the Pacific.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said having a fale for significant national events for the Pacific community like the Dawn Raids apology was important to have in the capital.

The council also agreed to look for compensatory green space in the central city to make up for what may be lost by the fale’s construction, should it go ahead. Councillors also discussed the need for more markets after many closed over recent years.

Previous plans for a fale on Bunny St in the heart of Wellington’s parliamentary precinct were abandoned due to “insurmountable issues” and costs at its proposed site.

The trust also considered a site on the eastern side of Te Papa, in the car park where the waterfront markets are currently located.

The trust’s new proposal is for a significantly smaller building. It would seek public feedback on a building proposal if it secured funding from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage for the development, a council statement said.

The fale will still be subject to extensive council approvals before it can be built.