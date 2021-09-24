Inspiring sports writer and disability advocate Mike Pulman proposed to partner in final moments

Mike Pulman lived his life in a wheelchair. He was a sports journalist and lived an inspiring life. But after a car ran a red light and hit him while he was in a wheelchair, he ended up in hospital. A few weeks later he died.

He lay in a hospital bed fighting for his life, but the only thing he wanted to do was propose to the woman who never left his side.

Michael Pulman died on September 8 from complications due to injuries he suffered after a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Pembroke Street, Selwyn Street and Lake Crescent in Hamilton City on August 12.

Pulman and his support worker were headed for Waikato Hospital in a mobility vehicle for a routine appointment, but when the van came to a grinding stop to avoid a speeding vehicle, Pulman’s chair toppled forward, snapping the restraints, and crushing his legs.

He was admitted to Waikato Hospital six days later and was found to have broken both his legs.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Jessica Adams talks about Mike Pulman’s final moments – one she won’t forget.

At four years old the Hamilton blogger and sports journalist was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a disease that causes muscle wasting and mobility impairment. It is the most common genetic cause of infant death. He was 29, over twice the age his parents were told he’d live to be when he was born.

“He knew he was here for a good time, not a long time,” partner Jessica Adams told Stuff.

In the end, Adams said, it wasn’t his disability that ended his life, it was a perforated bowel and the complications that came from the accident.

Even in his final moments, he was thinking about someone else, Adams, 33, said.

Pulman proposed.

“He told me how much he loved me and how proud he was of me and proposed to me in hospital,” Adams said through tears.

“He was planning to propose to me on his birthday in December. He hadn’t got around to buying a ring yet, but of course I said yes.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Jessica Adams and Mike Pulman are pictured together.

The night he chose comfort care – or palliative care – he was joking, laughing and singing, Adams said.

“He sang the song ‘When you say nothing at all’ and we played it at his funeral.

“He was such a sweet, loving person and always thought of others.”

He was in perfect health up until this accident, she said.

On August 17, Pulman posted a video to social media telling people to be safe on the road.

“You never know when someone will break the law and run a red light, so take care,” he said in the video.

“Unbelievable how the restraints holding the wheelchair just snapped under the force of braking and a swerve to avoid impact.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Mike Pulman lived every day to the full.

“Main thing is me and my driver are OK. Could've been much worse. If he hadn't have been as aware it would've been a head on collision.

“Take care on the roads people. Some absolute nutters out there. Now onto recovery.”

Pulman died in his sleep in the early hours of September 8 while surrounded by his fiancé, parents, support workers and relatives. His funeral was on September 15 and his casket was taken around Seddon Park and FMG Stadium Waikato, and was buried in his Chiefs jersey gifted to him by Damian McKenzie.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Mike Pulman lived an inspirational life as an advocate for the disabled community and a sports writer.

Adams, who has autism and chronic pain, was one of Pulman’s support workers. While she said it was difficult and hard at times, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“His disability didn’t affect our relationship very much, ‘apart from him running my feet over all the time,” she laughed.

Pulman had use of his hands, forearms, feet and face and his electrically powered wheelchair was controlled by his thumb and forefinger.

He packed a lot into his life and inspired a lot of people along the way.

Pulman moved out of home at the age of 20, played wheelchair sports, studied a Bachelor of Media Arts at Wintec, worked for CCS Disability Action and wrote on his blog, The Real Michael Pulman, and for major sporting events.

In January 2016 he met Adams.

Adams reported the car incident to police on Monday. It wasn’t reported at the time.